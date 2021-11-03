Transformers Camaro Bumblebee, Mustang Barricade and More for Sale as a Set for $2 Million

Not long ago, we got our first glimpse of some of the cars that will be featured in Transformers 7. AKA Rise of the Beasts, the flick will be this time inspired by the Beast Wars storyline of the franchise and, unlike the first five in the series, it will not be directed by veteran Michael Bay.
That doesn’t mean the American film maker is not trying to ride the hype created by the announcement made back in October that filming for Rise of the Beast wrapped up. Somehow, out of the blue, word of the man selling an impressive lineup of Transformers-related cars reached us (via DuPont Registry), making for the first time ever when these cars have been offered in public.
More to the point, we’re talking about four vehicles, which apparently will be selling via a specialized vintage supercar dealership called Curated as a set, in exchange for $2 million.
Said to come directly from Bay’s own collection, we first have the machine all car and movie fans dream of owning, the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro which was used to portray Bumblebee in the movies. Then comes one of its nemesis, both in the real world and in film, the 2016 Ford Mustang Barricade featured in The Last Knight.
Up next are the 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG from the Dark Side of the Moon, and a 2014 Lamborghini Aventador (Age of Extinction) that was allegedly built for Bay himself and has under 2,000 miles (3,219 km) on the clock.
As per the available info, the sale has been a long time in the works, with Bay and Curated working together over the past eight months to decide on a way to move forward. At the time of writing, the Transformers collection is not yet listed on the dealership’s website.
