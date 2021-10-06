Transformers’ Optimus Prime Is the World’s First Auto-Converting, Interactive Robot

The simple toys of the past will soon become just a faded memory. Technology is advancing so fast today, that even kids’ toys are incredible robots that can perform complex series of tasks, convert, and listen to voice commands. In other words, comics heroes are almost literally coming to life.
Transformers has conquered millions of hearts of adults and kids alike and will undoubtedly remain in history as an iconic series. In the past, we might have been fascinated by the futuristic capabilities of these legendary robots, but today we can try to bring them to life. Beloved characters, such as Optimus Prime, can jump out from the screen and “understand” our commands.
This is what Robosen wanted to bring to the forefront: an unprecedented robot that blends so many innovative features and capabilities that it’s almost hard to believe. Optimus Primes is the world’s first auto-converting robot that “transforms” into a truck, and that’s also interactive, voice-activated, and programmable.
No less than 5,000 components make up this advanced robot, with 60 microchips controlling 26 servo motors located in the head, chest, arms, hands, legs, feet, and drive wheels for incredibly precise movements. Powered by rechargeable batteries, the Optimus Prime robot comes with a built-in speaker and microphone that enable it to interact with the user and react to voice commands.
Yes, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see that this robot is not only able to “transform” by itself but also to support up to 40 voice commands.
Since connectivity is so important these days, Optimus Prime is also adapted for Bluetooth connection and can be controlled through mobile apps (it supports 64-bit Android and IOS devices). Still want more? You can make learning fun and customize your robot at the same time, thanks to the four programming options.
With an authentic G1 design, including detailed decorative accents, lighting throughout, and a premium finish, Robosen’s Optimus Prime sure looks the part. But it’s much more than that, it’s the industry’s first Transformers immersive experience, with an auto-converting robot that can punch, kick, walk and drive, with a simple swipe on your phone.
You can get your hands on this amazing Optimus Prime robot for $799, with deliveries set for October through November 2021.
