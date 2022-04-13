Train Sim World 2’s Latest Horseshoe Curve Expansion Adds a New Route, Two New Locos

The most recent Train Sim World 2 expansion is all about American railroad. Developed by Skyhook Games, the Horseshoe Curve brings a new route to fans of the most expansive train simulator game, along with two new locomotives and eight types of modern freight equipment to drive.
A long-time tourist attraction, the Horseshoe Curve has been designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and it became a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark in 2004. Unlike other railroads, work on Horseshoe Curve, which began in 1850, was done without heavy equipment, which means only workers with picks and shovels, horses and drags made it happen.
It took about four years to open the first 31-mile (50 km) line between Altoona and Johnston, including Horseshoe Curve. Due to high travel demand, a third track has been added to the curve in 1898 and a fourth in 1900.
To this day, the Horseshoe Curve remains one of the busiest parts of Norfolk Southern Pittsburgh Line. Interesting fact: average speed for trains at Horseshoe Curve is 30 miles per hour (48 km/h) for freight and around 40 miles per hour (65 km/h) for passenger trains.
The Train Sim World 2 expansion introduces Norfolk Southern’s ultra-modern 4,000 horsepower General Electric ES44AC, and the older 2,000 horsepower EMD GP38-2 diesel-electric powered locomotives. Also, the Journey Mode offers more than 24 hours of activities to master, such as accessible Training Modules and eight detailed scenarios, as well as an extensive 24-hour timetable.
The 40-mile (64 km) route from Altoona to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, also includes the 18-mile (29 km) South Fork Branch to Windber. Of course, the Livery Designer, Scenario Planner, and Creators Club remain compatible.
As far as the price goes, the Horseshoe Curve expansion is available digitally on all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for $30 / €30 / £25.
