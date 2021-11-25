Sherman Hill DLC Brings New Union Pacific-Operated Line to Train Sim World 2

Also, the DLC adds over 24 hours of activities for Train Sim World 2 players to master in Journey Mode. An extensive 24-hour Timetable is included, too, along with a selection of Route Tasks to complete, Accessible Training Modules, and five detailed and engaging scenarios. Naturally, the new DLC is fully compatible with the game’s Livery Designer and Scenario Planner.

Operated by Union Pacific, the new line stretches for 58 miles (93 km) and is one of the most important achievements of America’s Transcontinental Railroad. The Cheyenne – Laramie was originally built in the 1860s and crosses the Continental Divide in Wyoming.Although it was initially operated with the legendary “Big Boy” of the steam era, the route is now home to the third generation of diesel engines. Players who acquire the Sherman Hill DLC will be able to control the powerful Union Pacific Electro-Motive SD70Ace with its 4,300-horsepower engine and the 3,000-horsepower EMD SD40-2.It’s also worth mentioning that both diesel locomotives included in the DLC come with highly detailed Union Pacific liveries. Additionally, the DLC contains the following freight equipment: 60’ Boxcar, Reefer Car, Autorack, 3-Bay Covered Hopper, Tank Car, Bethgon II Hopper, and Gunderson Husky Stack.The historic Union Pacific line won’t come for free, so Train Sim World 2 players who want to enjoy everything it has to offer will have to come up with $30 to get it. The new DLC is available starting today on all platforms, including PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.