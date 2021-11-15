Toyota Unveils Supra Drag Car, Joins NASCAR Cousin in Battle Against Yanks

Suppose you thought Toyota, a Japanese manufacturer fielding their Camry followed by their Supra in NASCAR Racing, was a bridge too far. In that case, we're sorry to say you're in the minority there, and it's about to get even worse for you. Feast your eyes on the 2022 NHRA compliant Toyota Supra drag car. To be fair, the Camry's already been in NHRA races for a decade-plus, so you're a bit late for that argument.
Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, served as the launching grounds for Toyota's latest foray into once American manufacturer exclusive racing categories. They've made a name for themselves, infiltrating these types of races, whether they were initially welcomed warmly or not. Usually, when Toyota does this, they win, so maybe don't write it off.
But at least in the looks department, we don't think there'll be too many complaints about it. Granted, what lies underneath this Supra drag car has even less to do with the BMW-derived underpinnings of a consumer-grade Toyota than its counterpart in NASCAR Cup racing does.
No official numbers were given for this firebreathing monster of a drag car, but NHRA cars certified for top tier racing events routinely jet 10,000 plus horsepower from alcohol injected V8 engines. This Drag Supra will make its debut at the season kickoff event at Pomona in February.
"After ten years of fielding the Camry in NHRA Funny Car competition, it's really exciting for us to be moving to the GR Supra and ultimately the next generation of Funny Cars for NHRA," said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America.
"Our team at TRD (Toyota Racing Development) along with the design team at Calty worked hard to incorporate as many features from the production GR Supra into the Funny Car that J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria will drive in 2022."
Toyota's already been in the pro drag racing game for 20 years now. Let's see if anyone still forgets that after a year of this bonkers Supra jetting down the dragstrip.
