autoevolution

Toyota Teases Yaris GR-4 Once Again, AWD Hot Hatchback “Coming Soon”

4 Dec 2019, 18:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It was the beginning of November 2019 when Toyota first revealed a hot hatchback wrapped in camouflage, featuring GR-4 on the license plate and GR Yaris badging on the tailgate. Most likely called the Yaris GR-4, the successor of the Yaris GRMN is an all-wheel-drive pocket rocket with rallying know-how.
26 photos
2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris2020 Toyota Yaris
“Master Driver Morizo puts GR Yaris to its final test. Get ready for it,” is how Toyota describes the second teaser of the long-anticipated model, and as you can tell from the short scene of the car accelerating, all-wheel drive is definitely on the table. The lightweight wheels shod in all-terrain tires are complemented by a set of mud flaps that wouldn’t look out of place on a genuine rally car.

Brightening up the screenshot used as the main picture of this article reveals an interesting detail. What appears to be an intercooler would translate to turbocharging, and the soundtrack seems to confirm our suspicion. The most interesting piece of information, however, is that Japanese outlets report three cylinders under the hood instead of the more common four-pot setup.

If the reports turn out to be true, then Toyota can thank Ford of Europe for starting the three-cylinder hot hatchback trend. The Fiesta ST packs the 1.0-liter EcoBoost with 200 ponies from 1.5 liters of displacement. While the soundtrack may be a disappointment, the thrills behind the wheel of the FiST certainly aren’t.

Known as the Vitz in Japan, the Yaris that Europe and Australia get is available with a 1.5-liter as well. Codenamed M15A and available with hybrid assistance, this engine boasts a thermal efficiency of 40 and 41 percent. The compression ratio also differs between the powerplant’s two variations from 13.0:1 to 14.0:1.

Turning our attention back to the Japanese media, some say the GR-4 will be a series-production model instead of a limited edition like the GRMN. And on that bombshell, competition-spec Yaris GR-4 models are expected to get… wait for it… a 1.6-liter with four cylinders and a turbo instead of a supercharger!

Toyota Yaris GR-4 2020 Toyota Yaris GR-4 teaser Toyota Yaris turbo Toyota hot hatchback
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStationLooking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs ChargingConcept Cars of the Future - Solar-Powered 3-Wheel Aptera Never Needs Charging
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverTOYOTA Yaris 5 doorsTOYOTA Yaris 5 doors SmallTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactAll TOYOTA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day