Toyota Teases Yaris GR-4 Once Again, AWD Hot Hatchback “Coming Soon”

It was the beginning of November 2019 when Toyota first revealed a hot hatchback wrapped in camouflage, featuring GR-4 on the license plate and GR Yaris badging on the tailgate. Most likely called the Yaris GR-4 , the successor of the Yaris GRMN is an all-wheel-drive pocket rocket with rallying know-how. 26 photos



Brightening up the screenshot used as the main picture of this article reveals an interesting detail. What appears to be an intercooler would translate to turbocharging, and the soundtrack seems to confirm our suspicion. The most interesting piece of information, however, is that Japanese outlets report three cylinders under the hood instead of the more common four-pot setup.



If the reports turn out to be true, then Toyota can thank Ford of Europe for starting the three-cylinder hot hatchback trend. The Fiesta ST packs the 1.0-liter EcoBoost with 200 ponies from 1.5 liters of displacement. While the soundtrack may be a disappointment, the thrills behind the wheel of the FiST certainly aren’t.



Known as the Vitz in Japan,



Turning our attention back to the Japanese media, some say the GR-4 will be a series-production model instead of a limited edition like the GRMN . And on that bombshell, competition-spec Yaris GR-4 models are expected to get… wait for it… a 1.6-liter with four cylinders and a turbo instead of a supercharger!



