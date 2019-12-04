2021 BMW 6 Series GT Facelift With Bigger Grille, New Lights

Despite what the rumors said, the 6 Series GT or Gran Turismo is still the only model in its family after the coupes all migrated to the 8 Series. This odd combination between sedan and crossover characteristics isn't that popular, but we're glad to see it's getting a facelift.
Just because it's an only child doesn't mean the big GT gets any special attention. This facelift is pretty much identical to what's going on in the 5 Series family which came out slightly before but is still undergoing 2021 prototype testing. You have to understand that the 6er isn't exactly a top performance in this SUV world and should be swiftly executed about five years from now.
No matter, it's still the kind of BMW we'd want to buy, so let's check out how they're making it better. First off, BMW is once again going bigger and bolder with the grille. Pretty soon, we won't be calling it "kidney grille" because it's becoming connected in the middle. Refreshed LEDs also give this model a fresh aura.
Around the back, the luxury liftback sports fresh taillight graphics and a tweaked bumper. Of course, this will be model-specific, as the GT has two prominent looks, one streamlined and the other sporty. As for the interior, we should see brand new configurations for both screens, a newer operating system and some trim tweaks. Nothing major.
The engine changes remain a mystery. But if BMW wants to keep selling the 6 Series GT in Europe, it probably needs that plug-in hybrid drive from the X5, transforming itself into a 645e GT with 394 horsepower and the ability to spank a Golf GTI in a drag race. All the other engines could go mild-hybrid, which is rapidly becoming the premium industry standard. Diesels going away? Not according to BMW. For this model, they currently range from a 190 hp 2-liter to a bi-turbo 3-liter with 320 hp. That quad-turbo would be nice.
