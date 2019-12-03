2020 Toyota Supra Speedster Concept Looks Better Than the BMW Z4

Now that the 2019 SEMA show, with its 60 modded Mk V Toyota Supras, is over, we can also focus on other... wait, that's not true. And it's all because the Internet is still very much in love with the Supra. And the rendering sitting on the screen is an example as good as any.
This pixel work portrays the Japanese sportscar in a form that seems forbidden. After all, the collaboration between Toyota and BMW revolves around the first catering to the needs of customers looking for a fixed roof and the second offering the open-top alternative.
Then again, this Supra is different from the new BMW Z4 and this is where we get to the part that explains the title above. Sure, picking one's favorite styling language is a subjective matter, but while the BMW packs a flat rear deck, this Supra Speedster comes with rear buttresses that can easily get one into a day-dreaming mood.
Heck, with this being a Speedster, it probably doesn't pack a roof at all, an aspect that once again sets it apart for its German sibling - okay, perhaps there's some umbrella-style top in the luggage compartment, but that doesn't count.Let's move over to the lower part of the machine, shall we?
That's right, you Bimmer lovers, those are E28 wheels. These 1980s BMW 5 Series shoes were probably chosen to give purists a hard time, which only comes to show that digital artist Jonsibal, who is behind this pixel portrait, knows a thing or two about humor.
What, no widebody kit? That's right, but it doesn't mean the lower side of the machine has remained in factory condition. To be more precise, this 2020 Toyota Supra Speedster sets itself apart from the stock model using a front lip and side skirt extensions, with the aero work appearing to be the right-sized kind.
