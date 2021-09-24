Toyota Supra “Double Wing” Gets Drift Spec for Sideways Driving

In Latin, the word “supra” generally means above, and because of that it has been used for millennia as a symbol of some thing’s superiority over another. So widespread is the word, that it even influenced civilizations with which the Romans had absolutely no contact back when they were the rulers of the world. Like say Japan.
In the auto world, the name Supra means, for over four decades now, only one thing: an incredibly alluring sports car manufactured by Toyota. In the carmaker’s interpretation, the word should stand for “surpass,” or “go beyond,” and that’s exactly what the car wearing the moniker seems to be doing.
Ever since its inception in the late 1970s, the car gave birth to something akin to a cult following. Over the years and with every generation of the car, the number of people who fell in love with it continued to grow, and that trend doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, especially given how there is a relatively new Supra out, making the rounds.
This new version, the fifth, is too young, it seems, to be able to completely make people forget about the A80, a phenomenon shot to the heights of glory by a little movie franchise called Fast and Furious. Ever since that time, and regardless of what Toyota did with the Supra family, people have been dreaming about the fourth-gen, and have been keeping busy maintaining it under the spotlight.
The latest revival of the A80 Supra comes from digital designer Hugo Silva, who took the A80 and gave it a “drift spec,” as he calls it. That means adding tons of extras, with all the needed elements, from the wide wheels to carbon fiber bits, on deck to help it along. But there is also an unlikely design at the rear: a massive rear wing added on top of the stock one.
That looks a bit weird, and there are of course questions of how such a design would work in the real world, especially when it comes to aiding with drift moves, but don’t get all worked up about it: this is, after all, only a rendering.
Ever since its inception in the late 1970s, the car gave birth to something akin to a cult following. Over the years and with every generation of the car, the number of people who fell in love with it continued to grow, and that trend doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, especially given how there is a relatively new Supra out, making the rounds.
This new version, the fifth, is too young, it seems, to be able to completely make people forget about the A80, a phenomenon shot to the heights of glory by a little movie franchise called Fast and Furious. Ever since that time, and regardless of what Toyota did with the Supra family, people have been dreaming about the fourth-gen, and have been keeping busy maintaining it under the spotlight.
The latest revival of the A80 Supra comes from digital designer Hugo Silva, who took the A80 and gave it a “drift spec,” as he calls it. That means adding tons of extras, with all the needed elements, from the wide wheels to carbon fiber bits, on deck to help it along. But there is also an unlikely design at the rear: a massive rear wing added on top of the stock one.
That looks a bit weird, and there are of course questions of how such a design would work in the real world, especially when it comes to aiding with drift moves, but don’t get all worked up about it: this is, after all, only a rendering.