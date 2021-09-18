550HP Toyota Supra A90 Humiliates C8 Corvette in Roll Race, Shelby GT500 Humbles It

Whether it's the BMW collab, the somewhat underwhelming performance, or the simple fact it's not a Mark4 Supra, the latest sports car from Toyota to wear that name just hasn't been the hit most people would have hoped.
It's worth bearing in mind, though, that a stock original Supra wasn't necessarily that fast itself. The only reason the JDM model has earned its current reputation is because of the crazy builds people have made over the years and, since the Mark5 Supra is still so young, it's only fair to give it some time too.
Builds like the one you're about to see are still way off that mark, but it's how you're getting there. We're looking at a 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged Supra that's had its stock power output of 382 hp (it's a 2021 model) boosted to 550 horsepower (they say 500 wheel horsepower, so it may be more). It's not all about power, though: this car has shed some weight as well (100 lbs of it), but if you look at the images, you'll notice it also features a pair of fat slicks on the rear wheels.
Considering it'll take part in a rolling event, those might prove to be a bit overkill (the Supra isn't that powerful that it'll break traction at over 35 mph / 56 km/h on the quality surface of a racetrack). Still, they're there and they're not going away. If anything, they should add to the fear factor the Supra might exude over its competitors.
That could explain why some of the other drivers were so reluctant to reveal the modifications and power output of their rigs since, being a non-competitive meet, we can't see it making any sense otherwise.
Funnily enough, the first competitor is actually a Mark4 Supra with, the owner says, 700 hp. They settle for a 60 mph (97 km/h) start for the first race, and the modern car has no problem taking the win. The second race keeps the same initial speed but offers the Mark4 a slight head start. Well, it wasn't enough and the A90 wins again.
Next up is a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, except instead of the more than enough 750 hp it normally makes, this one has some upgrades that boost its power to an estimated 900 hp. By the looks of it, though, it could have been even more than that because the GT500 just took off, never to be seen again. Insane.
The third competitor for the Mark5 Supra was a BMW M3 Competition with some mods, giving it an estimated power output of over 600 hp. To make matters worse, the M3 driver wasn't only secretive, but also too keen on the throttle pedal jumping the start in both races. It was close, but the Bimmer edged in front on each occasion.
Next up was a Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06. Again, the mods - if any - were undisclosed, but it's fair to say it offered the most balanced race on the day. It's unfortunate the two drivers had agreed to give the 'Vette a head start, meaning that, despite being so evenly matched, the two cars were never side-by-side.
The second to last race was against another tight-lipped owner, this time driving an Audi TT RS Coupe. The little sports car is best known for its quick launches, but the five-cylinder engine has proven to be a good starting point for powerful builds in the past, so it shouldn't be dismissed in a roll race either. Actually, it looks like out of all the cars we've seen so far, the GT500 would have been the only one capable of winning against it. So, no chance for the Supra.
Finally, we get the Chevrolet Corvette C8, the 495 hp mid-engine sports car from GM that everyone's been raving about - and rightly so. This one has an aftermarket exhaust system, so we could expect a marginal boost to its performance, enough to break the 500 hp barrier. The driver also goes for the good old jumping the start technique, but the turbocharged Supra comes flying past right away. The second race brings more of the same, which is tears for the C8 driver.
So, the A90 Toyota Supra's performance at this event wasn't stellar but considering it's a relatively affordable sports car with only a few thousand dollars’ worth of upgrades, it can definitely punch above its weight. Even more importantly, though, it provides a huge departure from the performance levels of the stock version. Click play on the video below to see it in action.
