Toyota Supra "Aero Athlete" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

At least for the time being, it seems the Toyota Supra that receives the most love remains the Mk IV generation built between 1993 and 2002. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see this iteration of the Japanese sportscar becoming the topic of the rendering that now sits on our screens.
Perhaps the most important part of this tale revolves around the reason behind all the added aero bits displayed by the Japanese machine.
Sure, such a widebody approach turns heads, but there's more to these styling cues: as die-hard motorsport fans will tell you, this 3D model was heavily inspired by the Toyota Supra GT500 racecar that competed in the JGTC (Japanese Grand Touring Championship).
It all starts with the front apron, whose generously-sized splitter and canards stand out. Then we have the flared arches and side skirt extensions helping with the added track width - note that the air intakes sitting just before the rear wheels are there to keep the brake temperature in check.
The mesh-style air intake occupying the right-side headlight is joined by the vented hood, with these bits showing us the machine means business.
As for the rear wing, the one we have here is arguably tamer than the element used by the said motorsport toy, even though most people would never described it using such a word.
Oh, and it's nice to see a wheel-tire-suspension setup that has tiny wheel gaps for the sake of going fast rather than for the aim of grabbing attention.
We musn't overlook the custom livery - while this was the norm for such a racecar back in the day, we could easily see it becoming one of the wraps that pause conversations at your local Cars & Coffee.
Digital label Veer Design is the one responsible for these pixels and please keep in mind to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can check out all the angles of this circuit-savvy Supra (the OMGs are on the house).
