Toyota Recalls Millions Of Hybrid Vehicles

After recalling 1.03 million hybrid vehicles over wire harness and software issues, Toyota has announced one more recall that encompasses 2.43 million examples of the breed. Older Prius and Auris Hybrid models are affected, built between October 2008 and November 2014.
According to Toyota, these cars could go into limp mode without prior notice. In addition to restricting the engine’s output, affected vehicles could also stall, increasing the risk of a crash. As opposed to the General Motors fiasco with the ignition switches, Toyota argues that the brakes and steering will still work in the worst case scenario.
“In rare situations, the vehicle may not enter the failsafe driving mode as intended,” explains the automaker, who has instructed dealers to update the software at no charge to the customer. In addition to the Prius and Auris Hybrid, the Prius+ (a.k.a. Prius v and Prius α) is also affected.
Most cars (1.25 million) were sold in Japan, while 830,000 are in North America. There is also Europe with 290,000 vehicles, and the United Kingdom accounts for 55,519 of those cars.
In a separate recall announced on Friday, the Japanese automaker has announced that the 2019 Avalon, 2018 to 2019 Tundra, and Sequoia are suspected of “inappropriate programming in the airbag control module.” If the vehicle detects a fault erroneously during startup, the ECU then proceeds to “disable one or more sensors used to detect crashes.”
In other words, a crash would result in the side and curtain airbags and/or front and knee airbags not deploying. This goes against the federal motor vehicle safety standard for this type of equipment, and alas, 188,000 vehicles have been recalled all across the world.
168,000 of those were sold in the United States of America, where the Avalon, Tundra, and Sequoia are manufactured. In addition to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Toyota’s recall database is much obliged to confirm if your car is affected by running the VIN at toyota.com/recall. Last, but certainly not least, the dealer can do that for the customer if going online and typing 17 characters is too much for one's liking.
