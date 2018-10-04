autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris

4 Oct 2018, 20:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Here's the new Toyota RAV4. You can't have it as a diesel, only a hybrid. That's the gist of this Paris Motor Show debut.
17 photos
2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris
Toyota had a big deal with BMW to get access to its high-tech diesel engines. They were supposed to go into the Corolla and RAV4, but plans have changed in Europe. Instead, the powertrain of choice is a large (by segment standards) hybrid system.

This consists of a 2.5-liter "Dynamic Force" engine and two electric motors. Yes, two of them, for a combined output of 222 HP. The details aren't even available in America, where the RAV4 launched half a year ago, so we can't tell you much. But it should perform a lot like the Lexus NX.

Toyota says that its 4th generation hybrid drive is more efficient and features the latest Nickel metal-hydride battery pack, which is larger and has lower energy losses.

Europeans can also look forward to a cheaper 2-liter gasoline motor which will be available with AWD or a CVT as an option. It's like returning to the roots of what this segment was about 20 years ago but in a much larger vehicle. However, the base engine won't be available everywhere.

Styling-wise, there's something oddly stylized about this SUV. Like the Jeep Renegade, the RAV4 wants to be a rugged truck of a car. Interestingly, there are at least two trims being exemplified here, as the white Toyota has gloss black fender flares and wheels while the blue one looks cheaper.

The new RAV4 will have the Toyota Safety Sense as standard, with an eCall emergency contact function. Even at entry level, the check-list will include 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, LED headlights, push-button start, seven-inch display, and a 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display.

Over in Paris, a few features caught our eye. For example, the off-road drive mode selector is a cluster of six buttons, not the usual dial. Also, the air temperature controls are giant rubber wheels.
2019 Toyota RAV4 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Toyota
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 