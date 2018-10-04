2019 Toyota RAV4 Makes Hybrid Production Debut in Paris

HP

Toyota had a big deal with BMW to get access to its high-tech diesel engines. They were supposed to go into the Corolla and RAV4, but plans have changed in Europe. Instead, the powertrain of choice is a large (by segment standards) hybrid system.This consists of a 2.5-liter "Dynamic Force" engine and two electric motors. Yes, two of them, for a combined output of 222. The details aren't even available in America, where the RAV4 launched half a year ago, so we can't tell you much. But it should perform a lot like the Lexus NX.Toyota says that its 4th generation hybrid drive is more efficient and features the latest Nickel metal-hydride battery pack, which is larger and has lower energy losses.Europeans can also look forward to a cheaper 2-liter gasoline motor which will be available withor aas an option. It's like returning to the roots of what this segment was about 20 years ago but in a much larger vehicle. However, the base engine won't be available everywhere.Styling-wise, there's something oddly stylized about this. Like the Jeep Renegade, the RAV4 wants to be a rugged truck of a car. Interestingly, there are at least two trims being exemplified here, as the white Toyota has gloss black fender flares and wheels while the blue one looks cheaper.The new RAV4 will have the Toyota Safety Sense as standard, with an eCall emergency contact function. Even at entry level, the check-list will include 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, LED headlights, push-button start, seven-inch display, and a 4.2-inch TFT multi-information display.Over in Paris, a few features caught our eye. For example, the off-road drive mode selector is a cluster of six buttons, not the usual dial. Also, the air temperature controls are giant rubber wheels.