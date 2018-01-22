Toyota Prius Finally Takes on Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro Hybrids

SUV

All three are often mentioned together, but it's rare to see a comparison review like this. If you're looking to be one of the many people who forego diesel, this report is worth watching. Which is the best? Obviously, it's the Niro because it's an, right? Hold on to your horses because all hybrids are full of quirks.So, what's similar here? Well, all three have a four-cylinder gasoline engine running the Atkinson combustion cycle. However, the Koreans use a 1.6 while the Prius continues to have a 1.8-liter.If pricing is your primary concern, then you should consider the Hyundai Ioniq because it's the cheapest, followed by the crossover sister and the Toyota. However, your resale value is probably going to be better with the car that's synonymous with "hybrid."So what about the design? Well, the Kia Niro looks rugged, cleverly disguising that it's nothing more than a raised hatchback. No wonder it has outsold the Hyundai by as much as four times in Korea. As for the Prius, we don't mind it, but Mat Watson seems to think it's a fish out of water.The Toyota's cabin is the most interesting to look at, while the Niro is as bland as black socks. However, it makes up for this with plenty of passenger space.Still, think you should buy the Niro? Maybe the fuel consumption will make you reconsider, as Mat average over 80mpg in the real world behind the wheel of the Prius, yet only managed 56mpg with the Niro. It's more powerful, less aerodynamic and less high-tech. Still, 56mpg is not that bad.