autoevolution
 

Toyota Prius Finally Takes on Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro Hybrids

22 Jan 2018, 19:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Hybrid cars have been on the road for about two decades, but Toyota's Prius only now has a couple of worthy opponents. We're talking about the two Korean models, Ioniq and Niro.
2 photos
Toyota Prius Finally Takes on Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro Hybrids
All three are often mentioned together, but it's rare to see a comparison review like this. If you're looking to be one of the many people who forego diesel, this report is worth watching. Which is the best? Obviously, it's the Niro because it's an SUV, right? Hold on to your horses because all hybrids are full of quirks.

So, what's similar here? Well, all three have a four-cylinder gasoline engine running the Atkinson combustion cycle. However, the Koreans use a 1.6 while the Prius continues to have a 1.8-liter.

If pricing is your primary concern, then you should consider the Hyundai Ioniq because it's the cheapest, followed by the crossover sister and the Toyota. However, your resale value is probably going to be better with the car that's synonymous with "hybrid."

So what about the design? Well, the Kia Niro looks rugged, cleverly disguising that it's nothing more than a raised hatchback. No wonder it has outsold the Hyundai by as much as four times in Korea. As for the Prius, we don't mind it, but Mat Watson seems to think it's a fish out of water.

The Toyota's cabin is the most interesting to look at, while the Niro is as bland as black socks. However, it makes up for this with plenty of passenger space.

Still, think you should buy the Niro? Maybe the fuel consumption will make you reconsider, as Mat average over 80mpg in the real world behind the wheel of the Prius, yet only managed 56mpg with the Niro. It's more powerful, less aerodynamic and less high-tech. Still, 56mpg is not that bad.

Toyota Prius Hyundai Ioniq Kia Niro
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
KIA models:
KIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniKIA SorentoKIA Sorento CrossoverKIA Forte 5 DoorKIA Forte 5 Door CompactAll KIA models  