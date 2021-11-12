Toyota Marks 25 Years of North American RAV4, Maturely Feasts With Fresh Paint

3 Toyota MR2 Spyder Comes Back to Life as Mid-Engine “GR-S” Using Extinct VW Cues

A few interior upgrades can also be found on various grades, while the lower-priced (compared to XSE) SE Hybrid trim is brand new for 2022. Unfortunately, we don’t know the According to the Japanese automaker , one could easily blame it for today’s automotive world propensity for being focused on everything crossover,, and truck-related. Well, at least the crossover guilt should be respectfully carried by the company and its decision back in 1996 to introduce the RAV4 as a “seismic” shift-causing model.Proud to name it “today’s segment leader,” Toyota is now ready to celebrate in very orderly fashion the 25th North American anniversary of the compact crossover SUV. Only that a quarter of a century after introducing the “groundbreaking model that went on to define a whole new type of passenger vehicle category,” there’s not much to speak of the celebrational 2022 RAV4 The new model year for the fifth generation is coming with a fresh coat of paint, as well as a new trim or “some exterior and interior updates across all grades.” Not even their marketing talk doesn’t seem too enticed about it... Anyway, that new paintjob we are seeing in the gallery is called the “bold new” Calvary Blue. Oh, and did we mention it also comes with a black roof or almost forgot out of boredom ?!Kidding aside, the 2022 RAV4 can also be had with either a new color or fresh wheel design – depending on the chosen trim. Pricier grades like the XLE and above have a distinctive style/capability headlamp setup. Also, new LED foglamps arrive on XLE Premium, Limited, Adventure, and TRD Off-Road. The XSE Hybrid, meanwhile, gets the “super sleek” vertical lights from the XSE Prime.A few interior upgrades can also be found on various grades, while the lower-priced (compared to XSE) SE Hybrid trim is brand new for 2022. Unfortunately, we don’t know the exact MSRP just yet, as Toyota is withholding that and additional information until mid-December.

