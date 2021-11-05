2022 Toyota Tundra Priced at $35,950, Base V6 RWD Model Gets 20 MPG Combined

James Pumphrey Unravels the Untold Series of Events That Birthed the Datsun 240Z

Cars are getting costlier with each passing year, and the same can be said about trucks. The 2022 Toyota Tundra really brings the point home with a starting price of $35,950 excluding destination charge, which is nearly as much as the $36,950 Nissan Titan that few peeps even consider to buy. 33 photos



Be that as it may, the standard engine in the Tundra puts the standard engines of the American competitors to shame with 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) of torque for the SR grade. Higher trim levels get 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). Although Toyota calls it a 3.5, the force-fed V6 is actually a 3.4 if you take a minute to glance over the specs.



The optional i-Force Max is a parallel hybrid with an electric motor that does the bulk of the work at lower speeds. Once above 18 miles per hour (29 kilometers per hour), the engine is constantly in operation for optimum mid- and high-speed performance. Located within the bell housing between the 3.4-liter V6 and 10-speed transmission, the electric motor helps the ICE for a system total of 437 ponies and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of oomph.



Toyota has confirmed an EPA



Toyota has confirmed an EPA fuel economy of 20 miles to the gallon for the ICE-only V6 and rear-wheel drive, which converts to 11.8 liters per 100 kilometers. I don't mean to be nitpicking here, but that's worse than the 3.3-liter V6 of the Ford F-150 and the 3.6-liter V6 in the Ram 1500. Both of those are free-breathing mills, which makes things worse for the Tundra.

Something else Toyota hasn't got right is the ludicrous front grille, which is too large for a twin-turbo V6 pickup truck. The maximum towing capacity of 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilos) isn't anything to write home about either.

