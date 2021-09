Toyota Inks Deal to Build Sustainable Wind Turbine Energy Plant in American City

Toyota plans to purchase the majority of the power the solar farm will generate, approximately 80 MW, to replace the high emission electricity used in its operations with zero-emission renewable electricity.The plan is to create a local energy grid that ensures green cars like the Mirai and the Prius are manufactured with as few harmful energy sources as possible.The Mississippi solar farm project is the second collaboration between Toyota and Clearway Energy in as many years, coming off the construction of the Black Rock wind farm now nearing completion in Grant County, West Virginia. Like the Mississippi project, the solar plant is located nearby another Toyota production facility.This project is another step in Toyota’s plans to complete one of its global Environmental Challenge 2050 goals, that being to eliminate all carbon emissions from its operations. Toyota’s laid out a challenge of six objectives for environmental sustainability, which they hope will result in positive changes in society and the surrounding environment.said Valerie Wooley, vice president of origination at Clearway. “Additionally, we’re as equally excited to be partnering with them again in the local communities where we work and live, helping create healthier communities and growing the local economy."Wildflower is expected to commence operations in 2023, at which time it will immediately begin replacing energy supplies coming from environmentally unsustainable sources like natural gas other petrochemicals. The project is hoped to generate enough clean energy to power nearly 16,500 homes each year.