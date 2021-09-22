This 1994 Toyota Soarer Sports a Twin Turbo 1JZ Engine, One of a Handful in the U.S.

The Toyota Soarer isn’t the first name that would come into your mind when you think of desirable imported JDM classics. Make no mistake though, what makes this particular 1994 Soarer unique is not what it sports outside, but rather under the hood.



That’s right, folks. This Toyota Soarer comes to you via a



Over in the States, the Soarer was re-branded as the Lexus SC300/400 and only received the naturally aspirated 2JZ engine. While the 2JZ is iconic in its own right, leave it to Toyota to save their best engine for the home crowd.



Mated to the R154 5-speed manual transmission, this Soarer is no mere rebadged Lexus, but a true to form sports coupe with all the bells and whistles a 90s JDM fan could ever want.



With 166,000 verified kilometers on the clock, which translates to approximately103,000 original miles, the car looks to be in a better shape than 90% of other cars from its era are today, with only minor imperfections in the interior and on the bodywork.



Toyota factory in Japan are the aftermarket wheels, and a set of Tein Coilover shocks to help keep the nearly one-of-a-kind vehicle in the U.S. planted in tight corners.



The black leather seats appear to be in absolutely pristine condition, and the digital display gauge cluster brings a retro feel to the equation that’s guaranteed to satisfy nostalgia requirements.



This little slice of JDM magnificence can be all yours for $18,900. You’d be hard-pressed to find a brand new base model Corolla for the same money these days. Safe to assume you’ll have more fun in the Soarer.