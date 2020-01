We're looking at a second-generation model here, the kind that populated Toyota showrooms between 1972 and 1978. And while this is obviously a workhorse, it's also a machine whose layout involves keeping the engine up front and sending the power to the rear wheels.Well, digital artist Yasid Oozeear was apparently displeased with the location of the motor, which is why he decided this needs to be relocated for his rendering. As such, the powerplant has been relocated to the middle of the machine."Isn't that where the bed lies?" I hear you asking. And while that question is only normal, you should know the bed has been removed altogether. As for the engine, the pixel play doesn't allow us to see its exact details, but it's clear that we're dealing with a setup that's considerably meatier than the stock one.Above the new engine, we can find aerodynamic elements that may or may not provide downforce. Nevertheless, from certain angles, these make the Hilux look like a tow truck.Another important element involves the new shoes of this contraption. We're talking about rims that seem to be derived from the famous Porsche Fuchs wheels, albeit with these ones packing the kind of fat lips one can expect to find on such a custom project.Of course, this isn't the first time when somebody decides to axe the bed of a second-generation Hilux and find a new purpose for that area of the vehicle. For one thing, certain US developers used to build motorhomes based on the said Toyota back in the day.