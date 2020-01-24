2020 Cruise Origin Goes “Beyond the Car” by Removing the Human Driver Completely

Mitsubishi Adds Trojan Trim Level to L200 Lineup in the UK

Exclusively available as a double cab with four-wheel drive and the 2.2-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine, the Trojan is the newest member of the L200 family in the United Kingdom . Pricing starts at 24,699 pounds sterling, and a six-speed manual comes standard. 30 photos 4WD along with 18-inch alloy wheels. Only two of the six available colors for the exterior come at no additional cost, and Mitsubishi hasn’t made a business case for anything other than cloth for the seats.



Styled similarly to the Warrior and Barbarian, the Trojan also stands out from lesser models through the chrome garnish on the front grille, door handles, and mirror caps. The



Capable of revving up to 4,300 rpm, this engine develops 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque at 2,000 rpm. In terms of ponies, 150 PS (148 horsepower) are delivered at exactly 2,000 revolutions according to the brochure. On the safety front, Mitsubishi is much obliged to treat the mid-sized pickup truck with automatic lights and wipers, active stability and traction control, Hill Start Assist, Trailer Stability Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, as well as no fewer than seven airbags.



Those on a budget can go lower down the lineup, choosing the Club Cab 4 Life. Even though it costs £21,735, this version of the L200 comes with Easy Select 4WD and Bluetooth media streaming. At the other end of the spectrum, the Double Cab Barbarian with the six-speed manual will set you back £29,595.



Over in Thailand where the L200 is made but called Triton locally, Mitsubishi offers two more diesel options with 2.4 and 2.5 liters of displacement. The 2.4 is the most interesting choice thanks to 181 PS (179 horsepower) and 430 Nm (317 pound-feet) of torque.

