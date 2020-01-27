General Motors Teases and Confirms “Variety of All-Electric Trucks”

5 Chevy Recalls SS Again, Some Cars May Lose Electric Power Steering Assist

It’s been years since General Motors was rumored to bring out an electric pickup, but last year, Mary Barra confirmed the inevitable. At least one e-truck is happening, and there’s even the possibility of the GMC brand to revive the Hummer as an e-truck. 18 photos



The first one – coming as a result of a $2.2 billion investment in Detroit-Hamtramck – is scheduled to enter production in



“Through this investment, GM is taking a big step forward in making our vision of an all-electric future a reality,” added Reuss. Those $2.2 billion will also create more than 2,200 manufacturing jobs, and an additional $800 million will go towards suppliers and other projects related to the electric pickup trucks we’ve been hearing about for so long now.



Opened in 1985, Detroit-Hamtramck is represented by UAW Local 22. More than four million vehicles have been produced here to date, including the Cadillac CT6 full-size sedan and CT6-V sports sedan with a hot-vee V8 that won’t be shared with other General Motors brands.



EV – will invest $2.3 billion in Lordstown, Ohio to manufacture battery cells for Detroit-Hamtramck’s vehicles. In other words, General Motors is localizing production to streamline the production process and create manufacturing jobs in the U.S.



