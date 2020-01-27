This Is How Crew Dragon’s Launch Looks Like in Ultra-Zoom, Slow-Motion Video

2020 Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 Revealed, Features 32" Nokian Tires

Remember Top Gear ’s polar special episode from 2007? Jeremy and James drove a Toyota Hilux Invincible modified by Arctic Trucks to the North Magnetic Pole, a no-nonsense pickup truck with 38-inch tires, a diesel fuel heater, snorkel, and heavy-duty battery. 8 photos



More or less a refresh of the previous model, the 2020 comes with 31.6-inch tires from Nokian wrapped around satin-black alloy wheels with dual valves for easy adjustments of the tire pressure. Underbody protection in the guise of aluminum plates, all-terrain fender flares, Bilstein off-road suspension, and special badging are also included. When it goes on sale in February, the AT32 will also be offered with a few optional extras.



The list opens with an electronic lock for the front differential, helping with the traction in extreme conditions. A snorkel is also available, improving the wading depth to 800 millimeters. Despite all of these modifications, the Navara N-Guard trim level’s safety features haven’t been compromised by Arctic Trucks. The Around View Monitor, Automatic Emergency Braking, Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist are standard.



“The Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness,” said Manuel Burdiel, general manager of LCV Sales and Business Development for Nissan in Europe. “We have upgraded the Off-Roader AT32 so it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara.”



As we’ve talked about back in June 2019, the 2020 model year sees the mid-sized pickup truck level up to a twin-turbo Blue dCi engine with either 163 or 190 PS (161 or 187 horsepower). Even more important is the multi-link rear suspension with dual-stage coil springs, offering 25 millimeters of additional ground clearance and up to 45 kilograms more payload capacity.



