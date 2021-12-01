Toyota GR86 Gets Digitized to Shooting Brake Basics, Rides Steelies Like No One

With new car prices soaring to all-new average heights, perhaps it’s time to finally get back to plastic bumpers and steel wheel basics. Of course, that’s easier said than done in the real world. The virtual one, on the other hand...
Well, automotive pixel masters dwelling across the imaginative plains of the digital realm probably have no issue coming up with the polar opposite of – let's say – luxury sporty wagons such as Ferrari’s FF. Or its GTC4Lusso successor. Or any other current Shooting Brake, it seems.
Judging by the looks of the project seen in the gallery above it’s easy to understand why fans immediately thought about the Prancing Horse’s three-door Shooting Brake series. After all, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, just came up with a new “Shooting Basic” idea that goes against today’s trend of making everything look posh to justify a huge price tag.
Alternatively, perhaps he was just trying to get Initial D fans hyped about “Takumi Fujiwara's new car.” He even wrote that in Japanese to make sure everyone gets the hint. Anyway, what we have here is another member of his well-known “Touring the world!” series. This time around, the Shooting Brake transformation did get a twist that’s growing on us.
As such, the Toyota GR86 “Shooting Basic” is now a three-door shooting brake that has nothing to do with the glamor of other members of the segment (think FF and GTC4Lusso, but also Taycan Sport Turismo, for example). Instead, it might serve as its cheapest entry if ever real, complete with plain-black plastic bumpers and mundane steel wheels.
And because the CGI expert opted to showcase his GR86 reinterpretation clad in white, the contrast doesn’t look half bad at all. Naturally, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so it is safe to assume that Toyota isn’t going to consider such a financially unsavvy proposition for actual series production... ever.
Judging by the looks of the project seen in the gallery above it’s easy to understand why fans immediately thought about the Prancing Horse’s three-door Shooting Brake series. After all, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, just came up with a new “Shooting Basic” idea that goes against today’s trend of making everything look posh to justify a huge price tag.
Alternatively, perhaps he was just trying to get Initial D fans hyped about “Takumi Fujiwara's new car.” He even wrote that in Japanese to make sure everyone gets the hint. Anyway, what we have here is another member of his well-known “Touring the world!” series. This time around, the Shooting Brake transformation did get a twist that’s growing on us.
As such, the Toyota GR86 “Shooting Basic” is now a three-door shooting brake that has nothing to do with the glamor of other members of the segment (think FF and GTC4Lusso, but also Taycan Sport Turismo, for example). Instead, it might serve as its cheapest entry if ever real, complete with plain-black plastic bumpers and mundane steel wheels.
And because the CGI expert opted to showcase his GR86 reinterpretation clad in white, the contrast doesn’t look half bad at all. Naturally, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so it is safe to assume that Toyota isn’t going to consider such a financially unsavvy proposition for actual series production... ever.