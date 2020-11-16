Toyota Details 2021 Mirai for the U.S. Market, Arriving at Dealers Next Month

If you thought that the charging infrastructure for EVs is underwhelming, you should be aware that FCVs have a harder time because fuel-worthy hydrogen is more complicated than meets the eye. Be that as it may, Toyota is one of the few automakers that still believe in the most abundant chemical substance in the universe.
Next month is when the all-new Mirai goes on sale in the United States, five years after the first generation rolled into dealerships. Only two trim levels are offered – the XLE and Limited – and both of them are rear-wheel drive thanks to the GA-N platform shared with the Toyota Crown. In other words, it’s a genuine mid-size sedan.
At launch, the Mirai will be offered in five colors for the exterior and seating for five adults. The pictured vehicle is finished in Hydro Blue, but customers can also choose the likes of Supersonic Red, Oxygen White, Black, and… wait for it… Heavy Metal.
The coupe-inspired design with a sloping roofline is complemented by wheels as large as 20 inches in diameter. More emotional styling is featured on the inside as well, along with all the latest creature comforts like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A few other highlights include the 14-speaker JBL sound system, Amazon Alexa, digital gauge cluster, smartphone charging, and 12.3-inch infotainment.
Level up to the Limited trim, and the Japanese sedan adds a head-up display, three-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and a rear touchscreen with various functions for the air con, rear sunshade, and audio system. A panoramic moonroof with a power sliding shade is featured as well.
Of course, Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ is standard for both trim levels. The suite includes the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection in low-light conditions, intersection support, emergency steering assist, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, road sign assist, lane tracing assist, and so forth.
The Mirai is targeting more than 400 miles of EPA-rated range, which is pretty good considering that refueling shouldn’t take more than five minutes. As for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow part, the e-motor belts out 180 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque as opposed to 151 horsepower and 274 pound-feet for the previous model.
