Next-Gen 2021 Toyota Mirai Rides New Platform, Spotted With Minimal Camouflage

You've probably never seen a Toyota Mirai in real life yet, but the Japanese automaker has already developed a second-generation model. It promises to be much better in every conceivable way, from the tech to the way it looks.
These spyshots show the 2021 Toyota Mirai with very little in the way of camouflage. Just the two ends of the car are covered up. Even so, we know exactly what it looks like, since it's a production version of the concept they showed last year.
Many people hated the way the old Toyota Mirai looks. Of course, that's usually the case with any vehicle that defies the internal combustion engine establishment. We thought it was interesting, like an over-the-top Prius, yet there's no denying this model looks better.
The front end is especially stylish, featuring a large rectangular grille at the bottom which makes a big X-pattern in combination with the swept-back headlights. The rear, meanwhile, is dominated by the wrap-around taillights. There's a rumor that this was supposed to be the next Lexus GS, and we can kind of see that happening.
Based on Toyota's own specs for the concept, the 2021 Mirai will be noticeably longer, wider, and lower than its predecessor. Riding on the omnipresent TNGA platform, the sedan will also migrate to a rear-wheel-drive layout.
If the exterior is the same as the concept, so should the interior. It featured 12.3-inch infotainment and a JBL sound system. Basically, it's like a revised version of what they put in the Lexus ES.
Technical details have yet to be released, but Toyota did say it's targeting a 30% increase in overall range. Based on the current EPA ratings, that could mean an ability to travel up to 406 miles (653 km) per fuel-up. All these things combined could make the Mirai a car people want to buy and keep. Of course, this also depends on the availability of its hydrogen fuel.
