Topless 1962 Chevrolet Biscayne in Galapagos Green Is Rarer Than the Tortoise

Introduced in 1958 as the cheapest model in the Chevrolet range of that time, the Biscayne was primarily intended for fleet use. It lacked most of the luxury appointments of cars like Impala, but it looked just as great.
Staying true to that time’s obsession for tail fins, the model managed to sell just enough to stay in production all the way until 1972. After that, it sank into oblivion, only to be rediscovered in more recent times by the tuning industry.
Biscayne fans – or, in a larger sense, fans of 1960s Chevys – now have a chance to get their hands on unique 1962 Biscayne, built as a roadster from a former hardtop. On the lot of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend, the car sells with no reserve.
Painted in Galapagos Green, the car was named by its maker Emerald SS. It no longer has the hardtop it was produced with, the body is now wider than it used to be, and all the welds have been smoothed into oblivion.
The interior, with its four individual seats, is wrapped in a softer shade of green, and is as simple as they get: there’s only one gauge, right in front of the ultra-slim steering wheel, and a pop-up touchscreen hidden inside the center console.
The car is powered by a 350ci V8 engine, squeaky clean and painted in the same color as the exterior. The unit works with a 3-speed automatic transmission, steering is done by means of a 1960s steering box.
The car was first shown in 2005 at the Heartland Nats in Des Moines, Iowa and has won its fair share of awards at specialized events since.
Now it is listed for sale by Barrett-Jackson with no reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder regardless of price.
Biscayne fans – or, in a larger sense, fans of 1960s Chevys – now have a chance to get their hands on unique 1962 Biscayne, built as a roadster from a former hardtop. On the lot of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend, the car sells with no reserve.
Painted in Galapagos Green, the car was named by its maker Emerald SS. It no longer has the hardtop it was produced with, the body is now wider than it used to be, and all the welds have been smoothed into oblivion.
The interior, with its four individual seats, is wrapped in a softer shade of green, and is as simple as they get: there’s only one gauge, right in front of the ultra-slim steering wheel, and a pop-up touchscreen hidden inside the center console.
The car is powered by a 350ci V8 engine, squeaky clean and painted in the same color as the exterior. The unit works with a 3-speed automatic transmission, steering is done by means of a 1960s steering box.
The car was first shown in 2005 at the Heartland Nats in Des Moines, Iowa and has won its fair share of awards at specialized events since.
Now it is listed for sale by Barrett-Jackson with no reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder regardless of price.