Custom 2018 Ford F-350 Is a High-Riding Road King

The 2018 SEMA Show was your usual high-octane event, with tons of builds and equipment taking the stage in front of an awed audience. And as it usually happens after such a show, most of the exciting machines shown in Vegas are either sold at auction or simply disappear, never to be heard of.
One of the stars of the 2018 SEMA was a Ford F-350 tuned by the crew at High Altitude Trucks, and this truck is part of the category that sells at auctions. It was listed this week as being part of the lot of cars that gounder the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
As you can see in the gallery above, the thing that stands out with this truck is its stance. Fitted on top of a Kelderman air suspension, the F-350 seems like the ultimate road king, a high-rider the likes of which one is seldom seen.
The said air suspension, whose components have been powder-coated for effect in gold and purple prismatic colors, helps the pickup vary its height, as it can lift itself between 6 and 16 inches, providing a ride height of 10-12 inches.
The truck is powered by Ford’s 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, whose power is transferred to the road via specially-designed wheels wrapped in Fury tires.
The menacing look of the pickup is complemented by the exterior trim pieces painted to match the factory Pearl White Platinum color.
High Altitude says the truck was purchased new for the conversion for $79,475, and since it was unveiled it traveled only 1,562 miles. Now the group is selling the car with no reserve, meaning it went to the highest bidder regardless of price paid.
It’s important to note that this particular F-350 is included in two Ford recalls still underway, one pertaining to the daytime running lamp and the other to the unintended tailgate opening.
As you can see in the gallery above, the thing that stands out with this truck is its stance. Fitted on top of a Kelderman air suspension, the F-350 seems like the ultimate road king, a high-rider the likes of which one is seldom seen.
The said air suspension, whose components have been powder-coated for effect in gold and purple prismatic colors, helps the pickup vary its height, as it can lift itself between 6 and 16 inches, providing a ride height of 10-12 inches.
The truck is powered by Ford’s 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission, whose power is transferred to the road via specially-designed wheels wrapped in Fury tires.
The menacing look of the pickup is complemented by the exterior trim pieces painted to match the factory Pearl White Platinum color.
High Altitude says the truck was purchased new for the conversion for $79,475, and since it was unveiled it traveled only 1,562 miles. Now the group is selling the car with no reserve, meaning it went to the highest bidder regardless of price paid.
It’s important to note that this particular F-350 is included in two Ford recalls still underway, one pertaining to the daytime running lamp and the other to the unintended tailgate opening.