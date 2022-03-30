TopCar Unveils New Stinger Light Pack Aero Kit for Porsche 992 Turbo and Turbo S

If you thought that TopCar Design were all about making sure your supercar or ultra-luxury car looks as flamboyant as possible when you’re driving down the street, well, you’d probably be right. However, once in a full moon they do offer alternatives that some might consider relatively subtle.
Case in point, the new Stinger Light Pack aerodynamics kit for the Porsche 992 Turbo and Turbo S, comprised of separate carbon fiber elements designed specifically to make your car look more exclusive, while emphasizing its sporty character – all that without scaring away people in traffic.
To be fair, there is a pretty big difference between this kit and the tuner’s Stinger GTR package, which makes the Porsche 911 look absolutely mental. If you opt for the GTR Carbon Edition pack, you get as many as 80 carbon fiber elements, from body panels to side mirrors, skirts, spoilers, rear wing, diffuser, vent covers and so on.
You get some of that with this new Light Pack too, but the mods are a lot more subtle, and you can mix and match. Here’s a list of all available custom parts: front bumper lip, side aerodynamic bumper inserts, hood, side skirts, rear fender air intakes, side mirrors, roof, side air ducts for the rear bumper, rear bumper diffuser, Stinger strap, engine cover, rear spoiler.
In addition, you can also go for the ultra-light TopCar Design forged wheels, as well as an Akrapovic sports exhaust system.
Again, the best part about this new package is that you can selectively order whichever elements you like most. Furthermore, the tuner claims that all parts are “very easy to install on the basis of an authorized dealer or in a regular car service,” while stating that each element is made from high-quality carbon fiber through vacuum forming, followed by several stages of quality control.
