TopCar’s New Porsche 992 Cabrio Stinger GTR Carbon Edition Is Fit for a Saudi Prince

When it comes to extensive mods for flagship Porsche 911 models, there are a handful of aftermarket specialists that stand out. Among them is TopCar Design, already famous for its Stinger GTR body kit, which you can also have in exposed carbon fiber.
Their latest Stinger GTR Carbon Edition model, based on the Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S, was unveiled last summer, with the tuner claiming it was their “most exclusive and complicated” project ever attempted. Today, we’re getting our first official look at the Cabriolet variant of that custom 992 Turbo S, and as you can see, it is absolutely spectacular both inside and out.
This is car #3 of 13 available units, and just like with the hard-top model, this package also consists of more than 80 carbon fiber elements, from body panels to side mirrors, skirts, spoilers, the rear wing, rear diffuser and vent covers.
Other exterior highlights include the custom badges, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system and the lightweight forged TopCar Design wheels.
Moving on to the completely redesigned interior, feel free to admire the so-called carbon leather, yellow accents (stitching, piping) and the camouflage carbon fiber details – this is the first time TopCar has used this type of pattern. Aside from the upper dashboard and upper door panels, pretty much everything else is or looks like carbon fiber.
We’re not sure what’s going on in terms of performance, but it’s a safe bet there’s extra power too, especially since its predecessor, the 991.2 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition, had its output bumped to 750 horsepower.
A stock 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is powered by a 3.7-liter twin turbocharged flat-six unit, producing 641 hp (650 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. With the Sport Chrono Package, this car will accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.7 seconds, before maxing out at 205 mph (330 kph). The price for a factory standard 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is a minimum of $219,800.
This is car #3 of 13 available units, and just like with the hard-top model, this package also consists of more than 80 carbon fiber elements, from body panels to side mirrors, skirts, spoilers, the rear wing, rear diffuser and vent covers.
Other exterior highlights include the custom badges, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system and the lightweight forged TopCar Design wheels.
Moving on to the completely redesigned interior, feel free to admire the so-called carbon leather, yellow accents (stitching, piping) and the camouflage carbon fiber details – this is the first time TopCar has used this type of pattern. Aside from the upper dashboard and upper door panels, pretty much everything else is or looks like carbon fiber.
We’re not sure what’s going on in terms of performance, but it’s a safe bet there’s extra power too, especially since its predecessor, the 991.2 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition, had its output bumped to 750 horsepower.
A stock 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is powered by a 3.7-liter twin turbocharged flat-six unit, producing 641 hp (650 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. With the Sport Chrono Package, this car will accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.7 seconds, before maxing out at 205 mph (330 kph). The price for a factory standard 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is a minimum of $219,800.