Top Three Aftermarket TPMS Systems According to Shifting Amazon Sales

Let’s face it, in today’s world, most new vehicles come off the printing press with a built-in Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). However, some vehicles don’t.
For folks that still need to know their tire pressure, like when you’re out on the open road, here are the top three TPMS systems according to Amazon sales.First Place
The current number one seller on Amazon is the Tymate TPMS M12-3 Black. What makes this little bugger so special is that it’s solar powered. All you’ve got to do is throw it onto your dash and just drive. If there’s a dry spell of sunlight, a charger can also be utilized, while readings range from 0 to 87 PSI.
Part two of the story are the four sensors you’ll be placing on your tires. These sensors are advertised as being low consumption and can work up to two years before batteries need to be replaced, due to a sleep and awake function that kicks in when the vehicle hasn’t moved for ten minutes. Five alarm systems warn you if your tires are under low or high pressure, high temperature, leaking air, or the sensor has a low battery.
For just $75 dollars on Amazon, you can own one of these systems and take the worry out monitoring your tire pressure. The price is a sure influence in it being so favored.Second Place
The silver medal goes to another Tymate product. The M12-3 Blue is a solar charging TPMS too, but this time, you’re looking at a six-tire system aimed at RVs and RV trailers, another testament to an expanding industry.
trailer or any other six-wheeled vehicle. Readings range from 0 to 87 PSI as well.
For $160 you can grab a M12-3 Blue and get on the road with one less worry, no, six less worries. Third Place
The bronze podium at the TPMS Olympics goes to the EEZTire TPMS from EEZ RV. Yes, it’s an RV TPMS, after all, that industry is blowing up right now. Able to read pressure and temperature for up to 26 tires and 210 PSI, this little trinket stands as a testament to a growing industry.
Every six seconds, this system reads tire pressure and temperature and sends visual and audio warnings in case a change is detected. Even though the monitor powers off after 15 minutes of vehicle inactivity, the sensors still work their six-second magic; 24/7 monitoring.
For $280, you’ll receive a fully programable monitor and four sensors. If you’re running a trailer or large RV, any extra sensors you’ll need to purchase extra. A 12 anti-theft sensor system, plus a booster to strengthen the signal sent from rear tires, will run you $640. Small prices to pay for a worry-free road trip. Conclusion
Whether you own a small four-wheeler, pulling a trailer, or running a 26-wheel RV meant to travel across the lands and deliver smiles to family faces, tire monitorization is a must. So why not bring some piece of mind to your road tripping summer with a TPMS. Seems like a smart move if you ask me; someone always telling me if the one system responsible for my ability to move is healthy.
