Top Mercedes-AMG G 63 Competitors: These V8 Off-roaders Might Be Even Better

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is an extraordinary machine that encapsulates the essence of a bygone era, all while embracing the technology and performance demands of the modern world. Behind its boxy silhouette lies a tale of courage and a pursuit of excellence that few other vehicles can rival.
Once behind the wheel of a G-Class, the sheer audacity of its presence cannot be ignored. The commanding driving position grants a view of the world that gives a sense of invincibility, and that feeling is only exacerbated in the AMG version.
From the robust 'Panamericana' grille to the muscular fenders, every line of the G 63 has been meticulously crafted, creating a timeless and intimidating impression.
However, beneath the hood, the true spirit of the G 63 lies. The AMG-tuned, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine is a symphony of power, delivering an astonishing 577 HP (585 PS) and a gargantuan 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque whenever the driver's right foot even goes near the accelerator.
With a surge of torque that rivals a force of nature, the G 63 catapults from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 4.5 seconds, which I can attest is an experience that is both exhilarating and addictive.
While the G 63 excels on the (really) open road, its true prowess is unleashed when the pavement ends. This magnificent beast fearlessly conquers rugged terrains courtesy of its advanced all-wheel-drive system and no less than three differential locks.
In the wild, it can roam with unparalleled grace, proving that beneath its luxurious facade lies an untamed spirit yearning to explore uncharted territories.
Within the cabin, the G 63 embraces its occupants with an atmosphere of opulence and sophistication. The finest materials envelop every surface, while meticulous attention to detail is evident in every stitch and seam. As you settle into the AMG multi-contour seats, the ambiance exudes a sense of exclusivity, as if being transported to a world where luxury knows no boundaries.
Safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, provide a cocoon of reassurance, making long journeys a joyous affair.
In the realm of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 stands tall, not just for its unrivaled performance but for its unyielding character. It is a testament to the relentless pursuit of perfection, embodying the spirit of those who refuse to be confined by convention.
While its fuel efficiency may not be its forte, it is a small price to pay for the indescribable pleasure that comes with commanding this indomitable force of nature.
With that in mind, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is far from perfect, no car is, but the same character traits that make the Austrian-built off-roader a legend are also its downsides as a daily driver.
I already talked about how the Land Rover Defender V8 does more things better than the G 63, but what about other vehicles that could substitute for the mighty G-Wagen?
As it happens, at least four V8-powered off-roaders could play in the same league as the Mercedes, some for different reasons than others, and they all cost way less than the $179,000 MSRP of a G 63.
Still, there is a connection between the two. Both vehicles are the epitome of badass on wheels, are great off-road, and have a thunderous V8 under the hood.
From the moment you look at the RAM TRX, its audacious presence is undeniable. The bulging hood, flared fenders, and imposing grille give it an aggressive stance that demands respect. It's a visual declaration of intent, an assertion that this monster pickup truck means business and is ready to conquer the untamed wilderness.
But it's what lies beneath that brawny exterior that truly sets the TRX apart. Nestled within the engine bay is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces a mind-boggling 702 HP (712 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. This relentless powerhouse catapults the TRX from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a blistering 4.5 seconds, leaving a trail of dust and awe in its path. It's not just a truck; it's a rocket on wheels.
The TRX's capability extends far beyond straight-line speed. Its advanced suspension system, bolstered by Bilstein adaptive dampers, ensures it can conquer pretty much any terrain, which obviously includes paved roads.
In a world where the Ford F-150 Raptor has long reigned supreme, the RAM TRX emerges as the ultimate challenger, ready to dethrone the king. It embraces its role as a Raptor slayer, surpassing the competition in sheer power, performance, and presence. And with a starting MSRP of $84,355, you genuinely get a lot of bang for your buck.
Just like in an AMG G-Wagen, one cannot help but feel a sense of invincibility behind the wheel of a Wrangler Rubicon 392.
Powering the top of the range Wrangler is a naturally aspirated, 6.4-liter V8 that delivers a healthy 470 HP (477 PS) horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. The answer to "That thing has a HEMI?" is a resounding yes, as the 392 CI is the same V8 found in Dodge's Scat Pack Charger or the non-Trackhawk Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.
Starting at a measly $88,190 in the U.S., the V8-powered Wrangler is only available as a five-door and with the Rubicon trim level. Don't think of it as an American G 63, though, because the Jeep is much less street-ready than the G-Wagen, despite having a giant V8 under that flat hood.
While the interior lacks some of the creature comforts found in luxury SUVs, it more than compensates with a utilitarian charm that reminds you of its true purpose: to venture where others dare not tread.
With front and rear Dana 44 axles, two electronic locking differentials, and an electronic sway bar disconnect, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 stands ready to tackle any trail with aplomb.
Don't try to abuse it on a backroad, though, because the sold front and rear axles and the recirculating ball steering system will disagree with any kind of sporty driving input you might throw at it. It will give the G 63 a run for its money when you get off the road, that's for sure.
The Defender V8 Carpathian Edition is a limited-production variant that takes this legendary nameplate to new heights of power and exclusivity.
The exclusive Carpathian Grey paint, accented by a contrasting black roof and blackened details, lends an air of understated aggression. Purposeful design elements, such as the exposed hood rivets and chunky wheel arches, pay homage to the Defender's rugged heritage. It's a visual declaration that this is no ordinary SUV, but a vehicle built to defy conventions while being more adept at daily use than the equally hardcore G 63.
As with the other vehicles on this list, the true essence of the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition lies beneath its unyielding exterior. Nestled within its capable frame is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering a potent 518 horsepower (525 PS) and 461 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. It propels the Defender V8 from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in a reasonable 5.4 seconds, which is quite a feat for a vehicle with its off-road capability.
Beyond its asphalt prowess, the Defender V8 thrives in off-road environments, showcasing Land Rover's renowned capabilities. Equipped with advanced Terrain Response 2 technology, All-Terrain Progress Control, and a host of off-road aids, the Defender V8 tackles mud, sand, and rocky terrain with unflinching confidence.
Inside the cabin, the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition marries ruggedness with sophistication. Premium materials envelop the interior, with Windsor leather seats offering sublime comfort for all passengers. Technological advancements abound, from the state-of-the-art infotainment system to the advanced driver-assistance features that ensure a safe and connected journey.
Starting at $118,600, the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition costs quite a bit more than the two V8 off-roaders above. Still, it more than makes up for it by offering a more assured driving experience on the road, not to mention a plethora of comfort and technology features that rival those found on the Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Unlike the 'regular' Escalade, the 'V' comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that delivers no less than 682 horsepower (691 PS) and a 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, enough to propel the 6,000 pounds (2.7 tons) behemoth from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds.
That makes it almost as quick off the line as a Mercedes-AMG G 63, with almost twice the interior room and equally adept at offering luxury and comfort, if not better.
Its refined interior exudes opulence, providing a haven of comfort amidst the chaos of the wilderness. While it may not possess the same off-road prowess as its rivals above, the Escalade V offers a compelling option for those seeking a combination of luxury and power for up to 8 passengers.
This is probably why the Cadillac Escalade V is also the most expensive American SUV on the market, with an MSRP of $149,695. Unlike the G-Wagen, you pretty much get a fully loaded vehicle for this price. Add a few grand, and you can even get an Escalade V ESV, the world's longest and most spacious SUV.
As the epitome of American excess regarding V8-powered sport utility vehicles, the Cadillac Escalade in V guise could only be dethroned by an even mightier Escalade. Then again, Cadillac used to build 16-cylinder cars in the 1930s...
From the robust 'Panamericana' grille to the muscular fenders, every line of the G 63 has been meticulously crafted, creating a timeless and intimidating impression.
However, beneath the hood, the true spirit of the G 63 lies. The AMG-tuned, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine is a symphony of power, delivering an astonishing 577 HP (585 PS) and a gargantuan 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque whenever the driver's right foot even goes near the accelerator.
With a surge of torque that rivals a force of nature, the G 63 catapults from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in a mere 4.5 seconds, which I can attest is an experience that is both exhilarating and addictive.
While the G 63 excels on the (really) open road, its true prowess is unleashed when the pavement ends. This magnificent beast fearlessly conquers rugged terrains courtesy of its advanced all-wheel-drive system and no less than three differential locks.
In the wild, it can roam with unparalleled grace, proving that beneath its luxurious facade lies an untamed spirit yearning to explore uncharted territories.
Within the cabin, the G 63 embraces its occupants with an atmosphere of opulence and sophistication. The finest materials envelop every surface, while meticulous attention to detail is evident in every stitch and seam. As you settle into the AMG multi-contour seats, the ambiance exudes a sense of exclusivity, as if being transported to a world where luxury knows no boundaries.
Safety features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, provide a cocoon of reassurance, making long journeys a joyous affair.
In the realm of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 stands tall, not just for its unrivaled performance but for its unyielding character. It is a testament to the relentless pursuit of perfection, embodying the spirit of those who refuse to be confined by convention.
While its fuel efficiency may not be its forte, it is a small price to pay for the indescribable pleasure that comes with commanding this indomitable force of nature.
With that in mind, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 is far from perfect, no car is, but the same character traits that make the Austrian-built off-roader a legend are also its downsides as a daily driver.
I already talked about how the Land Rover Defender V8 does more things better than the G 63, but what about other vehicles that could substitute for the mighty G-Wagen?
As it happens, at least four V8-powered off-roaders could play in the same league as the Mercedes, some for different reasons than others, and they all cost way less than the $179,000 MSRP of a G 63.
RAM TRX
Yes, it's a full-on pickup truck that looks more at home jumping over Baja dunes than attending the opera or shining under the lights on Sunset Strip, as a G-Wagen does.
Still, there is a connection between the two. Both vehicles are the epitome of badass on wheels, are great off-road, and have a thunderous V8 under the hood.
From the moment you look at the RAM TRX, its audacious presence is undeniable. The bulging hood, flared fenders, and imposing grille give it an aggressive stance that demands respect. It's a visual declaration of intent, an assertion that this monster pickup truck means business and is ready to conquer the untamed wilderness.
But it's what lies beneath that brawny exterior that truly sets the TRX apart. Nestled within the engine bay is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces a mind-boggling 702 HP (712 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. This relentless powerhouse catapults the TRX from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a blistering 4.5 seconds, leaving a trail of dust and awe in its path. It's not just a truck; it's a rocket on wheels.
The TRX's capability extends far beyond straight-line speed. Its advanced suspension system, bolstered by Bilstein adaptive dampers, ensures it can conquer pretty much any terrain, which obviously includes paved roads.
In a world where the Ford F-150 Raptor has long reigned supreme, the RAM TRX emerges as the ultimate challenger, ready to dethrone the king. It embraces its role as a Raptor slayer, surpassing the competition in sheer power, performance, and presence. And with a starting MSRP of $84,355, you genuinely get a lot of bang for your buck.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
In the realm of off-road vehicles, an American icon has carved its place in the annals of automotive history: the Jeep Wrangler. With the arrival of the V8-powered Rubicon 392, Jeep has unleashed a titan that embodies a spirit of exploration and adventure, not unlike the Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Just like in an AMG G-Wagen, one cannot help but feel a sense of invincibility behind the wheel of a Wrangler Rubicon 392.
Powering the top of the range Wrangler is a naturally aspirated, 6.4-liter V8 that delivers a healthy 470 HP (477 PS) horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. The answer to "That thing has a HEMI?" is a resounding yes, as the 392 CI is the same V8 found in Dodge's Scat Pack Charger or the non-Trackhawk Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.
Starting at a measly $88,190 in the U.S., the V8-powered Wrangler is only available as a five-door and with the Rubicon trim level. Don't think of it as an American G 63, though, because the Jeep is much less street-ready than the G-Wagen, despite having a giant V8 under that flat hood.
While the interior lacks some of the creature comforts found in luxury SUVs, it more than compensates with a utilitarian charm that reminds you of its true purpose: to venture where others dare not tread.
With front and rear Dana 44 axles, two electronic locking differentials, and an electronic sway bar disconnect, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 stands ready to tackle any trail with aplomb.
Don't try to abuse it on a backroad, though, because the sold front and rear axles and the recirculating ball steering system will disagree with any kind of sporty driving input you might throw at it. It will give the G 63 a run for its money when you get off the road, that's for sure.
Land Rover Defender V8 Carpathian Edition
Few traditional off-road nameplates can match the raw charisma and unyielding spirit of the Land Rover Defender. And now, Land Rover has firmly stepped into the future with the model's current generation.
The Defender V8 Carpathian Edition is a limited-production variant that takes this legendary nameplate to new heights of power and exclusivity.
The exclusive Carpathian Grey paint, accented by a contrasting black roof and blackened details, lends an air of understated aggression. Purposeful design elements, such as the exposed hood rivets and chunky wheel arches, pay homage to the Defender's rugged heritage. It's a visual declaration that this is no ordinary SUV, but a vehicle built to defy conventions while being more adept at daily use than the equally hardcore G 63.
As with the other vehicles on this list, the true essence of the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition lies beneath its unyielding exterior. Nestled within its capable frame is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering a potent 518 horsepower (525 PS) and 461 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque. It propels the Defender V8 from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in a reasonable 5.4 seconds, which is quite a feat for a vehicle with its off-road capability.
Beyond its asphalt prowess, the Defender V8 thrives in off-road environments, showcasing Land Rover's renowned capabilities. Equipped with advanced Terrain Response 2 technology, All-Terrain Progress Control, and a host of off-road aids, the Defender V8 tackles mud, sand, and rocky terrain with unflinching confidence.
Inside the cabin, the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition marries ruggedness with sophistication. Premium materials envelop the interior, with Windsor leather seats offering sublime comfort for all passengers. Technological advancements abound, from the state-of-the-art infotainment system to the advanced driver-assistance features that ensure a safe and connected journey.
Starting at $118,600, the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition costs quite a bit more than the two V8 off-roaders above. Still, it more than makes up for it by offering a more assured driving experience on the road, not to mention a plethora of comfort and technology features that rival those found on the Mercedes-AMG G 63.
Cadillac Escalade V
While the Cadillac Escalade V may seem like the odd one out in this off-road showdown, not including the RAM TRX regarding oddities, it brings its own unique blend of luxury and performance to the table.
Unlike the 'regular' Escalade, the 'V' comes with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that delivers no less than 682 horsepower (691 PS) and a 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, enough to propel the 6,000 pounds (2.7 tons) behemoth from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in just 4.4 seconds.
That makes it almost as quick off the line as a Mercedes-AMG G 63, with almost twice the interior room and equally adept at offering luxury and comfort, if not better.
Its refined interior exudes opulence, providing a haven of comfort amidst the chaos of the wilderness. While it may not possess the same off-road prowess as its rivals above, the Escalade V offers a compelling option for those seeking a combination of luxury and power for up to 8 passengers.
This is probably why the Cadillac Escalade V is also the most expensive American SUV on the market, with an MSRP of $149,695. Unlike the G-Wagen, you pretty much get a fully loaded vehicle for this price. Add a few grand, and you can even get an Escalade V ESV, the world's longest and most spacious SUV.
As the epitome of American excess regarding V8-powered sport utility vehicles, the Cadillac Escalade in V guise could only be dethroned by an even mightier Escalade. Then again, Cadillac used to build 16-cylinder cars in the 1930s...