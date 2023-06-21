2024 Mazda CX-90 Gets First Recall Due to Missing or Loose Bolts

That didn't take long, huh? Mazda rolled out its largest-ever sport utility vehicle – the CX-90 – in January 2023 for the 2024 model year. Five months later, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recall number 23V-429.
Only 18 vehicles are called back, with said vehicles manufactured between March 4 and March 11 at the company's Hofu plant in the Yamaguchi Prefecture. Bolts may have been sufficiently torque during assembly, which is why there's a possibility that certain suspension and steering bolts may have fallen out. From the separation of the steering system's intermediate shaft to the separation of the front upper control arms or ABS wheel speed sensor harnesses, the potential consequences of improperly torqued bolts are significant.
Mazda became aware of loose or missing bolts on May 28 after two field reports from the Japanese market alleging the separation of the front upper control arm and steering knuckle. As expected, production records indicated that both vehicles had several components replaced under quality check activities. In light of this discovery, the safety boffins called for a quality audit committee meeting to review the available information and to decide whether to recall or not recall.
A document published by the federal watchdog reveals that dealers have been instructed to check for the tightness of two nuts and five bolts. More specifically, the bolts and nuts connecting the upper arm ball joints and steering knuckles, the bolts connecting the brackets, which fix the ABS wheel speed sensor harnesses in the steering knuckles, and the sole bolt connecting the intermediate shaft to the steering gear.
The document in question – which you can access below as a PDF – lists different torque ratings for the potentially loose or missing bolts: 42.5 Nm (31.15 pound-feet), 9.5 Nm (7 pound-feet), and 29 Nm (21.4 pound-feet). Dealers will test drive affected vehicles following the repair to ensure proper operation. The final stage of the repair procedure is to affix a campaign label to the inside of the hood, a label reading 5923F, which is Mazda's internal number for this recall.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail in the first half of July, but no later than July 14. Based on the two VINs provided by Mazda in their safety recall campaign report for the NHTSA, both vehicles are rocking the inline-six turbo.
The standard powertrain is mild hybrid, whereas the optional naturally-aspirated four is a plug-in hybrid. Pricing for the sixer is available from $39,595 sans freight charge, whereas $47,445 is the recommended starting price for the plug-in hybrid. While it may seem like much by Mazda standards, bear in mind the CX-90 is based on a rear-biased platform.
It's also a notch above front-biased siblings in terms of standard equipment, which becomes pretty obvious the moment you step inside. Not long now, the CX-90 will be joined by a two-row alternative by the name of CX-70.
