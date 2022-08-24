Top Gun: Maverick Actor Miles Teller Doesn't Fly Planes, But Drives a RAM 1500 Limited

What does actor Miles Teller drive in real life? Well, although he was just in Top Gun: Maverick, it’s safe to say no one assumes he flies planes whenever he needs to run an errand, but drives a RAM 1500 Limited instead.
While Top Gun: Maverick is one of Miles Teller’s latest roles, the actor has been around for quite some time. He’s starred in big projects like Whiplash, War Dogs, The Offer, the Divergent series, and more. Thanks to his career in the acting world, he has an estimated net worth of $10 million. But it doesn’t seem like he’s splashing much of it on his cars.
The actor was recently seen out and about in Los Angeles, handling errands, and going to the gym. After he was finished, he stepped into the driver’s seat of a blacked-out, fifth-generation RAM 1500 Limited and took it to a drive-through car wash.
The brand introduced the fifth generation of RAM Trucks in 2018. Currently, the Ram 1500 offers eight trim levels, with Teller opting for the Limited 4x4 with the Night Edition package.
The RAM 1500 Limited is available in two cab configurations and two powertrains. There’s an optional 3.0-liter V6 Turbo Diesel and a gasoline 5.7-liter V8 HEMI, also available with eTorque and Start/Stop. The 5.7-liter gasoline engines come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive. It delivers 395 horsepower (400 ps) and a maximum torque of 410 lb-ft (556 Nm). It’s unclear which powertrain the actor went for, but it would make more sense for him to opt for the gasoline engine.
Besides this RAM 1500 Limited, Miles Teller also owns an electric blue 1975 Ford Bronco restomod, in which the actor and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, were involved in a flip-over car crash in 2016 after he was cut off by an Uber driver. Luckily, he managed to fix and restore it and is now able to drive both his Bronco and his RAM.
