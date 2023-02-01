Top Google Maps Alternative Gets the Speed Feature All Navigation Apps Need

More on this:

1 Google Maps Rival Says the Future of Navigation Is All About Car Sensors

2 Google Maps Is No Longer the World’s Number One Navigation App

3 Watch Out, Google Maps: Microsoft, Meta and TomTom Team Up for Massive Project

4 Google Maps Rival Gets a Major Update With Two Features We All Need

5 Google Maps Now Sending Users in the Middle of Nowhere - That’s Why We Need Other Apps