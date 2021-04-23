Top Gear Returns to the Scene of the Crime to Review a Tesla Model 3

The rocky relationship between Tesla and Top Gear is of no secret to anyone, though if we look at the particular parties involved back then, neither is still active within each respective organization.
On the TV show's side, Jeremy Clarkson, the man who presented the Tesla segment back in 2008, has long left the BBC (following another scandal) and is currently doing what he does best for Amazon Prime. The carmaker, on the other hand, has stopped selling the Tesla Roadster, the model that caused the entire conflict in the first place, releasing four new models in the meantime with a few more in the pipeline as well.
With the two main culprits out of the way, we see no reason why the new and considerably less scandalous Top Gear couldn't review a Tesla, especially since EVs in general and Teslas, in particular, are starting to grow in popularity in the UK. So, the British media outlet took a Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range to their secret testing facility and proceeded to dissect it, leaving no square inch of the American EV untouched. Or something like that.
As you'd expect, despite the fact Top Gear chose the Tesla Model 3 as its best sedan of the year in 2019, not everything featured in this review is positive. Well, that depends on whether you think an angry metal frog is a good look to have, how much you value build quality, or how convinced you are Autopilot is going to drive the car by itself.
One other shortcoming of the 3, according to Ollie Kew, Top Gear's designated reviewer for the day, is the EV's handling. We all know that thanks to its low center of gravity, the Tesla is going to remain planted in a turn, but the journalist claims it feels disconnected. Maybe a Performance model would have helped with that. Or maybe just lowering the expectations a bit, who knows?
All-in-all, the Tesla Model 3 gets a balanced review that, on top of everything, is also quite enjoyable. Sure, by now you probably know everything about the electric sedan, but it's always nice to hear what other people have to say about it. Especially when one of the previous times they did, it ended up in court.
