Top-Down Racer You Suck at Parking Launch Date Revealed, Start Honing Your Parking Skills

You Suck at Parking isn’t meant to make fun of the player’s driving skills but must be damn good at controlling the cars in this game if you want to perfectly park them where developer Happy Volcano wants you to.
The best way to describe the top-down racer is “the world’s most extreme parking experience.” According to the folks at Happy Volcano, their game is the only one where driving skills aren’t as important as your parallel parking skills, hence the name.
Since we’ve had access to a beta version of the game, we can definitely confirm that You Suck at Parking is a lot of fun. And the best part is that everyone will finally be able to play it, as developers have just revealed when they plan to release You Suck at Parking.
If the demo on Steam convinced you to grab the game at launch, you’ll be happy to know that You Suck at Parking launches across PC and Xbox on September 14, with a launch on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation following in 2023.
In You Suck at Parking, players must speed through stages navigating various obstacles before hitting the designated parking sports. Collecting Parking Tokens will open up new customization options to further pimp your ride.
The game will feature both solo and online multiplayer modes. The latter will allow four players to take on each other in a full-on parking party. There will be 60 multiplayer levels and 100 solo levels with increasing difficulty to conquer.
The game will be available for purchase for just $20 / €20, but those who pre-order You Suck at Parking on Xbox right now will get a 20% discount (pre-orders, not live on PC yet). Even better, Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play the game for free at launch.
