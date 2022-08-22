You Suck at Parking Is a Ridiculously Fun Way to Prove You Deserve a Driver’s License

In other words, parking the car continues to be a challenge for way too many drivers, and as if this isn’t already a problem, the whole thing becomes even more frustrating given the insanely crowded cities we live in.
This is why You Suck at Parking is such an intriguing game.
As you can easily guess by reading its name, You Suck at Parking is, well, a parking game. In other words, you need to prove your parking skills, but contrary to most people’s expectations, it does it in the most unusual way.
The game puts players in the shoes of a driver who has to deal with the nightmare of parking the car with no brakes. That’s right; if you think that parking a car is a challenge, just try to do it without brakes (fair warning: we mean in the game, not in real life).
The concept is, therefore, as simple as it could be. However, developer Happy Volcano has managed to turn this apparently basic game into a ridiculously fun title that’s worryingly addictive at certain times, especially when you figure out how to do everything right.
Angry Birds. The two have absolutely nothing in common, but the first time I played Angry Birds, I instantly noticed its potential and knew it was just a matter of time until it became a gaming sensation. This is precisely the case of You Suck at Parking, as the game has everything it needs to be a hit once it sees the daylight.
While it’s described as a parking simulator, it’s more of a high-paced arcade game that’ll put your skills to the test until you learn to manage its mechanics. Obviously, you need to race against the clock and squeeze into a tight parking place, so at the end of the day, nobody cares about your driving skills as long as you park right.
The game comes with insanely cool graphics, and you can not love the unusual mix that includes everything from 100 levels to car customizations with all kinds of weird upgrades that you can use to make your vehicle even more fun to drive.
As if this wasn’t enough, You Suck at Parking also includes a multiplayer mode, so eventually, you even get an opportunity to literally prove to the world you don’t suck at parking.
Probably the thing that impresses me the most is how complex the basic concept You Suck at Parking comes with can get when done right. In essence, all you have to do is park a car, but thanks to the brilliant minds at Happy Volcano, the whole thing is not only amazingly challenging but also highly addictive.
Happy Volcano to come up with such a release sooner rather than later.
At the end of the day, it’s hard to find something to really complain about when it comes to You Suck at Parking. The only challenge in this game is to do something you’re supposed to do anyway, so just get in there and prove to the world you deserve a driver’s license.
