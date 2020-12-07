Tom Brady Treats Himself to Custom 40-Foot Yacht

More on this:

1 Officina Armare’s BadGal Is a Stunner That Lives Up to the Name

2 Fincantieri’s Blanche Is Timeless Elegance in the Form of a Megayacht

3 Prodigium, the Bonkers Shark-Shaped Megayacht That Puts All Others to Shame

4 The Mazu 82 Superyacht Is Menacing, Fast and Perfect for a Bond Villain (Or Two)

5 Sanlorenzo’s 44Alloy Superyacht Is a Custom 3-Level Penthouse on Water