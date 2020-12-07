Tom Brady Treats Himself to Custom 40-Foot Yacht

When in Florida, one must do Florida things, and no, this time, we’re not talking about crazy arrests and the most insane instances of reckless driving. This time, it’s about Tom Brady going with the flow and treating himself to a brand new yacht.
Currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady moved to St. Petersburg, Florida with the family earlier this year. They first rented out Derek Jeter’s home and, just a couple of months ago, bought their own $7.5 million waterfront home in Clearwater. A boat was the only thing missing to fully enjoy the advantages of living by the water.
It no longer is, TMZ Sports says. On Thursday, the most famous quarterback in the world and businessman whose net worth is estimated at more than $200 million, took reception of his brand new yacht, a 40-something-foot (12.2+-meter) steel blue beauty named Viva a Vida. Photos of the watercraft are available at the link, and you can see a preview of it in the tweet below.
The report notes that Brady took delivery of his new watercraft at his local marina in St. Petersburg and that he “was as excited as a kid on Christmas.” In one of the photos, he’s seen checking it out, grinning from ear to ear. Clearly, adding more horses to your collection is an exciting, giddy-inducing experience that has nothing to do with how many millions you have in the bank.
As for the name, Viva a Vida is a direct reference to wife Gisele Bündchen’s environmental conservative efforts – namely her latest initiative of planting 200,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest. Some day, maybe they’ll explain how owning a yacht ties in with the desire to save the planet.
No word yet on the boat’s specs or price range, but the latter is said to be in the couple-of-million range. We wouldn’t expect any less.
