2021 Ford Bronco Sport Off-Road Review Says Baby Bronco Is Ready for It All

You could say the launch itself was the actual teaser. The Dearborn-based carmaker revealed the new model in full, but when it came to driving it, even for one mile, everyone was told they would have to wait. The Internet was filled with static presentations of the rebooted, yet nobody could say what the damn thing felt like on or off the road.Well, with the commercial launch of the Sport model drawing near, journalists are beginning to test-drive the smaller, less adventurous version, which means we're getting the first independent reviews for this much-anticipated model from Ford.Unlike the full-blown Bronco , the Sport isn't all about off-roading. It's not like people won't be buying the non-Sport version to use a pavement-only daily driver too, but at least this one makes no attempt to hide its on-road credentials. Which, as it turns out, might be a bit deceiving.Ryan ZumMallen, the Edmunds editor reviewing the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, feels we shouldn't let the SUV's ties with the Ford Escape (or Kuga, in other parts of the world) fool us. The Bronco Sport is a lot tougher, and not just in name. Sure, it lacks a low transfer case, and it only has a simulated rear locking differential, but you can spec it with all-terrain tires from the factory. Ask for that with an Escape, and don't be offended if the dealer bursts into laughter.According to Ryan, the Bronco Sport doesn't even feel like a re-bodied Escape. It has that long, straight hood, and a shape that won't win it any aerodynamics contests but ensures it's one of the most practical SUVs in its segment. That's something that can be further enhanced with help from the dozens of accessories created by Ford for this model.Enough of that, though. What you want to know is just how well can the Bronco Sport handle itself once the pavement ends, and the answer seems to be more than OK. To be fair, the video doesn't include any form of extreme (or even challenging) off-roading, yet the experience was enough to make the reviewer claim a Bronco Sport owner could take it to Moab or use it as an overlander just fine. That's pretty high praise for a vehicle this size. Still, the tilted camera angle on that descent isn't fooling anyone.With that in mind, there's no point in getting carried away. Ryan is well aware that, for most people, the Bronco Sport will make an excellent daily driver with lots of practical features. That assurance in the back of the head that it's also pretty decent off-road, should the situation somehow demand it, is just a bonus. Watch the clip below for the full review and more info on the smaller member of the Bronco family.