Timberwolf Tiny House Has Only One Loft but Two Sleeping Spaces Thanks to an Elevator Bed

Downsizing has become an alluring concept for many as more and more people are considering moving into a tiny home that can open up their options for happiness. Off-grid technology has made it possible for tiny houses on wheels to be taken in remote, natural locations away from the noise of the city, offering owners the chance to travel more and explore the great outdoors.
The tiny living trend is also associated with the environmental movement. Given that tiny houses require less material to build and less energy to power, they create a more sustainable living situation, all the while allowing the owner a closer connection to nature.
Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses is one of the manufacturers that have taken on the challenge of building small dwellings where everything has a purpose. Founded by Greg Parham in 2013 in Durango, Colorado, the builder offers plans, shells, and gorgeous custom tiny houses tailored to their customer's needs and desires. We are now looking at one such custom tiny they completed in 2019 and which was designed to offer its owner the flexibility to travel and to host extra guests thanks to an elevating bed that turns the living room into a bedroom when needed.
Called the Timberwolf, this tiny home on wheels was commissioned by a client in Minnesota and boasts a rustic exterior and a cleverly designed interior that looks like a cozy cabin or lodge but provides all the modern creature comforts one expects to find in conventional houses. Moreover, it runs off the grid, so it offers the owner greater freedom when choosing a location for their abode.
Timberwolf is built on a double-axle trailer and measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) in length. On the exterior, it features a mix of cedar tongue and groove, Shou Sugi Ban-treated wood, and recycled barn wood that give it rustic vibes. A small fold-down deck and fold-up awning provide the owner with an outdoor space for sipping their coffee in the morning or enjoying the peaceful surroundings in the evening.
As with most tiny houses, the interior is an open-space design to maximize the available square footage. A full-light door opens directly into a spacious living room furnished with a U-shaped built-in sofa that looks massive. The interesting part here is that, at the push of a button, the living area can turn into a comfortable sleeping space by lowering the elevator bed suspended from the ceiling. A switch and an electric winch bring the bed down into position.
The bottom of the bed is embellished with a wood art design made from rustic white oak with whitewash and clear coat finishes. A Cubic Grizzly wood stove adds a tinge of rustic appeal to the interior as well, while a custom-made kennel offers the owner's dog a private space and a flat top to place things like potted plants or decor items.
The kitchen of the Timberwolf tiny home is adjacent to the dog kennel and is well equipped for cooking meals on the go. It features a minimalist design with blue base cabinets, white overhead cabinets, and white subway tile backsplash. It has all the necessary appliances, including a two-burner propane cooktop, a combo microwave/vent hood, and a white apron sink. There is also a 10 cu. ft. refrigerator and a designated spot for a convection oven. The standout feature in the kitchen is the custom-made live edge counter made from walnut, maple, and oak.
While the elevator bed downstairs is for guests, the owner sleeps in a typical lofted bedroom with a low ceiling accessed through a storage-integrated staircase. It fits a double bed and is well lit thanks to several windows. It features beetle kill pine both on the flooring and the ceiling, and a large cubby at the edge of the loft ensures privacy and provides additional storage space.
This house's bathroom is below the loft and includes a washer/dryer combo, a vessel sink placed on a live edge counter, a shower, a composting toilet, and closet space.
Besides the freedom of choosing the place you want to live in, living off the grid grants an additional layer of freedom, one related to finances. It means you no longer have to pay for utilities, and the initial investment in the off-grid equipment pays off in time. Timberwolf was also designed to allow for a self-reliable lifestyle. Its off-grid features include a solar system comprising six 320-watt solar panels mounted on the roof, an inverted and batteries stowed away in the bump-out over the tongue, a 60-gallon (227-liter) freshwater tank and pump, two propane tanks, and a Nature's Head composting toilet.
Built to withstand all kinds of weather, the Timberwolf tiny home is kept warm with the wood-burning stove in the living room, a mini-split air conditioning unit, and an RV-style propane furnace.
With its unique features and charm, this small residence could serve as a starting blueprint for other people's dream tiny houses on wheels. It cost a total of $95,000 to make, but it was completed before the 2020 international health crisis, which drove up construction material prices. For a more accurate, personalized quote, you can always contact the manufacturer.