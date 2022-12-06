Tiffany & Co's 'Time for Speed' Race Car Clock Is a $40,000 Fine Accessory for Car Lovers

Christmas is coming, and just like every year, the gift shopping craze is about to start. For those of you who have a car lover in your life whom you want to impress this holiday season, Tiffany & Co. might have just the perfect gift idea (if you don’t have a spending cap, that is) – a new line of car-shaped mechanical clocks inspired by 1950s vintage racers.
Unveiled by the high-end company last week, the Time for Speed collection includes some timepieces that can be considered both fine jewelry and prized collectibles, so they are guaranteed to impress any petrolhead out there.
The unique design of the car-shaped clock is an homage to Tiffany’s legacy of crafting trophies for car races.
Showcasing Tiffany’s expertise in watchmaking and gem-setting, the Time for Speed clocks boast an aerodynamic metal body hand-shaped from aluminum and finished in the company’s signature Tiffany Blue hue. Each piece weighs 10 pounds and measures 6.2” (15.7 cm) wide, 15.2” (38.5 cm) long, and 4.7” (12 cm) in height.
The luxury timepiece is shaped like a race car from the 1950s, with intricate stainless steel guts and a set of wheels wrapped in black rubber, contrasted by stainless-steel spokes and rims.
A brushed stainless steel aperture on the car’s left side shows the hours and minutes. The escapement mechanism and balance wheel can be found in the driver’s seat, and the clock is wound by pulling it backward. Just like you used to do on those pull-back toy cars when you were a kid, except this time, don’t expect the movement to propel the car/clock forward.
As for setting the time, this can be done by rotating the racecar’s three-spoke steering wheel counterclockwise.
If you take a closer look at the Time for Speed clock, you’ll notice there is no shortage of nods to Tiffany’s legacy. For instance, a classic Tiffany monogram can be seen on the radiator-style grill, while the number “5” on the bumper is a reference to the company’s flagship store’s Fifth Avenue address in New York.
As it turns out, there is a “standard” version of the Time for Speed mechanical clock that retails for $40,000, but Tiffany&Co will also offer two extra-limited variations. One of these limited iterations will be exclusive to Japanese Tiffany stores, while the other will be made available globally and will feature a bezel covered in over 300 diamonds. This diamond-clad unit is available for a whopping $215,000.
