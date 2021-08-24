Thule Covers Massive Ground With Ultra-Versatile Multisport Chariot Cross 2 Trailer

Well, Thule, the Swedish team that’s been taking the automotive world by storm with grade A cargo equipment, also have in their product lineup, a trailer. Now, when you think of a trailer, you’ll probably imagine a towable add-on for your car. This time around, Thule decided to meet the needs of people Includes that don’t necessarily use cars, but rather, alternative means of transport, like bikes, skis, or their own legs.
The Thule Chariot Cross 2 has been heralded as the best bike, ski, jogger, and stroller trailer combo so far. Even Google will recommend this baby the moment your search for a “multisport” trailer. Why? Simple really. It's just that dang versatile.
As a manufacturer, whenever you seek to build anything meant to serve more than one purpose, be sure that you’ll have to really go above and beyond to make sure everything is working properly and adapts easily, and the Chariot seems to have gone through all the necessary steps to perform like a champ.
this design is meant mostly for use by families that want to include their children in their outdoor activities. So, overall, the Chariot does include room for two 49-lb (22-kg) children, but a max load limit of 100 lbs (45.3 kg). With a total weight of 31.9 lbs (14.5 kg), towing this trailer behind you while riding a bike shouldn’t be an issue.
Inside, your child will be able to benefit from a five-point harness system, reclining seat, and padded seats to keep their bottom nice and comfy. How about a leaf-spring suspension for even more comfort? With a rather mesh-like siding construction, heat build-up is something you shouldn’t have to worry about. There's even a rain cover and sunshade that can be used with this trinket.
If your child isn't present, a folded mode makes for even easier control, or if you need to store the trailer in the trunk of a car, take off all components to minimize the Chariot even more.
One feature that Thule included in the design is their proprietary VersaWing system. With this system, the Chariot is easily converted from one activity to another, that’s assuming you have the necessary components with you to do so.
If you don’t have any children and just need to get yourself a gear trailer, this is one tool that you should consider. Heck, the 100-lb (45.3-kg) cargo limit is enough to get you thinking about your next bike-packing trip. Not into bike-packing, not a problem. It seems that the Chariot can even be equipped with skis in order to be pulled along on a ski trip. How's that for versatility?
For outdoor storage use, you can choose lockable storage covers, stronger thru-axles, cargo racks, and even a few other safety features to make sure you can be seen while lugging around cargo. Maybe you end up using this puppy for delivering food. Did I mention you can also opt for a brake kit?
Currently, this multisport trailer is going for $1,250 (€1,064 at current exchange rates). Considering that you now have a cargo trailer that can be equipped with two sleeping bags, food, snack, water, tent, and even tools to really get a taste of the outdoors, it sounds like a sweet deal. A shame it’s not large enough to sleep in as an adult; only downside I can see.
