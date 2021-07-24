Three-Mile 1991 BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar Wants to Be Your New Two-Wheeled Buddy

3 Richard Hammond Selling Fleet of His Vehicles to Fund His Smallest Cog Adventure

We’re totally in love with this sexy piece of mechanical artwork, and you should be too. 30 photos



When the tachometer sits at 6,500 spins per minute, the engine will go about delivering up to 60 ponies, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist at approximately 3,750 revs. The oomph is fed to an enclosed driveshaft by a five-speed transmission, enabling the Beemer to reach a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).



Moreover, the bike is fully capable of covering the quarter-mile sprint in 13.1 seconds at 98 mph (158 kph). Stopping power is supplied by a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) brake rotor at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum unit on the opposite end. The entire structure is supported by a pair of telescopic forks and a Paralever rear suspension setup.



The Bavarian you’ll find in this article’s photo gallery is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, with a hefty current bid of no less than fifteen grand. If your bank account can handle it, we’ll have you know the BaT What you’re seeing here is an impeccable 1991 variant of BMW Motorrad ’s R100GS Paris-Dakar range, whose five-digit analog odometer shows a mere three miles. Within its tubular steel double cradle skeleton, this bad boy houses an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill, which packs dual Bing carburetors and a total of four valves.When the tachometer sits at 6,500 spins per minute, the engine will go about delivering up to 60 ponies, along with 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of twist at approximately 3,750 revs. The oomph is fed to an enclosed driveshaft by a five-speed transmission, enabling the Beemer to reach a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).Moreover, the bike is fully capable of covering the quarter-mile sprint in 13.1 seconds at 98 mph (158 kph). Stopping power is supplied by a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) brake rotor at the front and a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum unit on the opposite end. The entire structure is supported by a pair of telescopic forks and a Paralever rear suspension setup.After receiving the vital fluids, the ‘91 MY R100GS will tip the scales at 519 pounds (236 kg). In conclusion, we think it’s perfectly reasonable to say this mechanical warrior means business! Many a gearhead would be intrigued by the idea of owning a Paris-Dakar, and we’ve got some wonderful news for these folks.The Bavarian you’ll find in this article’s photo gallery is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, with a hefty current bid of no less than fifteen grand. If your bank account can handle it, we’ll have you know the BaT auction will be open for another three days (until Tuesday, July 27). We think you’d certainly look great sitting in that aqua-tinted saddle, so make sure your bid is placed before time runs out.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.