5K-Mile Ducati Monster S4RS Testastretta Visits the Auction Block at No Reserve

Carbon fiber, top-notch chassis specifications and a triple-digit horsepower figure – now, that’s one tasty recipe. 29 photos



Bologna’s mechanical bull is put in motion thanks to a liquid-cooled 998cc L-twin powerplant, which boasts eight desmodromic valves and a compression ratio of 11.4:1. This ruthless piece of Italian machinery will be more than happy to produce a staggering 130 hp at 9,500 rpm, while a maximum torque output of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) is made possible at 7,500 revs.



The engine’s sheer force is handed over to a six-speed gearbox that spins the Duc’s rear Marchesini hoop via a chain final drive. Upon reaching the tarmac, this whole shebang translates to a healthy top speed of 130 mph (210 kph). With its Brembo brakes, top-grade Ohlins suspension and lightweight construction, the



However, the bike you’re seeing here packs a few more surprises up its sleeve, many of which were installed under previous ownership. For starters, we spot a complete exhaust system from Arrow snaking its way out on the right-hand side. The brute’s front end comes equipped with a HID headlight, as well as discrete Rizoma turn signals and bar-end mirrors.



You may bid for this graceful S4RS at no reserve until Monday (July 26), so we're hoping you've been pretty serious about saving up lately. At the time of this article, you'd need a little over $6,500 to become the top bidder.

