Three General Motors Models Top 2017 Made in America Auto Index

Started in 2013 by Frank DuBois and backed up by the American University’s Kogod School of Business, the index puts an emphasis on seven factors. First and foremost, there’s profit margin (i.e. location of the automaker’s global headquarters). The list continues with labor (where the vehicle is assembled), research and development, inventory, capital, and other expenses, engine, transmission, body, interior, chassis, and electrical parts. The Made in America Auto Index also pays mind to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
’s AALA Domestic Content Score.
“Why should I care about these things, though?"
According to DuBois, it all boils down to the overall well-being of the U.S. economy. Without further ado, the most American-made vehicles you can buy today come in the form of the Chevrolet Traverse
, Buick Enclave
, and GMC Acadia
. The General Motors SUVs are tied in 1st place, with 85.5 points to their name.
The Ford F-150
ranks 2nd and automatic transmission-equipped Chevrolet Corvette 3rd. From here on in, the rest of the top 10 looks something like this: Jeep Wrangler (Rubicon, Unlimited Big Bear 4x4, Wrangler Limited Sport 4x4, Wrangler Sport 4x4), Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, Ford Taurus, Cadillac ATS (AWD
), Cadillac CT6 (Platinum AWD), Chevrolet Colorado (4WD
Z71 Crew Cab), Jeep Cherokee, Honda CR-V (LX AWD), Honda Ridgeline, Honda Pilot, Acura RDX, Kia Optima (2.0-liter), Toyota Camry, Ford Explorer, and Chevrolet Malibu (LTD Hybrid).
With the exception of two Japanese brands and a South Korean company, most of the top 10 is a home run for American automakers. According to the Kogod School of Business, the automotive industry employed approximately 2.5 million people in 2016, individuals that had a sizable impact on the U.S.
economy. Almost 65 percent of the 17.5 million vehicles sold in the United States in 2016 were produced domestically.
The complete results of the 2017 index are available on the American University’s website
.