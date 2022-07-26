This VW Golf R Sleeper With an Audi RS3-Swap Is the Ultimate Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

In tuner car circles, there aren’t many rules on the limit of an engine a builder could put in a car. It’s a pretty free-for-all market. However, the vehicles that get the most credit are sleepers. There’s something menacingly attractive about a docile-looking car winning against an aggressive contender. The Hoonigan team, on their Hoonigan Bonus channel, featured such a car by Alex, founder of Innovative Motorsports in Connecticut.

