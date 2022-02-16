Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Get New Accessories as Options, It's All for Show

Volkswagen has revealed a range of accessories for the 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R model ranges. While the two models were launched last year, the German marque and its partners have already prepared optional accessories that can even be fitted after delivery. None of them are meant to enhance performance.
Instead, Volkswagen has decided to team up with Oettinger Sports Systems, a German company that you might have heard of, to provide customized body elements, as well as other accessories.
For those interested in more performance, rest assured that tuning companies will pick up the slack soon but let us focus on what is available straight through the dealer network.
First, there is a set of front and rear “lips” for the bumpers, as well as a roof edge spoiler. The latter element is a hot hatch classic, if you ask us.
All these parts can be painted and installed by Volkswagen dealerships, but customers can also get them unpainted if they desire to paint and install them somewhere else.
Second, the side mirrors can get a set of LED Dynamic Turn Signals, which are made by Osram. These lighting units are dark when not in use, and they move in a sequential fluid motion that starts at the inner mirror housing and moves towards the outside edge of the side mirror. Installing them is a bolt-on job, as no special coding is required, and any VW dealer can do the work.
Now, one interesting item on the list is the dynamic wheel center cap. This element can be ordered with model-specific logos, and is yet to be available, but will become available in early 2022. The trick with the new wheel center cap is that it keeps the logo upright while the vehicle is in motion.
We expect that to be popular among VW enthusiasts across the world, as it looks cool. However, we suggest getting it sooner, rather than later, as it may be something that goes out of fashion once “everyone” has it.
Other available accessories include rubber and carpeted mudguards, as well as a special rear bumper guard that is meant to protect the former while cargo is being loaded and unloaded.
Another thing that will become popular, if we were to make an educated guess, would be the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror that is also compatible with the HomeLink Connect system.
Unfortunately, Volkswagen has not specified pricing information for all those accessories described above. There is a good chance that some of them would fit a regular Golf, in case you are wondering. But we suggest sticking them to the according VW Golf GTI or Golf R.
Fitting GTI or R badges to a regular Golf, which is described as "upbadging," is considered a faux pas in the automotive world, so please refrain from doing it.
