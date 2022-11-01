This Vintage 1966 Schweizer Helicopter Is Also a Piece of Hollywood History

eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) are gearing up to change urban air mobility forever, while flying cars and personal electric jets are tempting us with the promise that anyone can have a flying toy in the future, with not pilot license needed. But not everyone is fascinated by the latest technology. For some, the nostalgic charm of vintage metal birds is more appealing.
In the 1930s, three brothers (Paul, William, and Ernest) gave their name to a new aircraft business. The Hughes 300CBi, designated as 269, was the first major helicopter success of the Schweizer Aircraft Corporation, after receiving the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) certification in 1959.
The Hughes 269B is the commercial designation of the Hughes 300, developed after the 269A and the 269A-1 models. According to Heli-Archive, it was built as a two-seater for the civilian market, but was very soon turned into a three-seater.
Several vintage 300s have survived to this day, but this one claims to be “one of the cleanest,” well-maintained and still ready for many years of flight ahead. A 1966 model sitting in Bermuda Dunes, California, this chopper may look conventional, but it has a secret. It claims to have made an appearance in the 1976 film Scorchy, a crime thriller with plenty of action. That’s enough to consider this Schweizer 269B a piece of Hollywood history, something that no modern eVTOL can match.
According to the listing, this would be great as someone’s first helicopter. It has one crew- and one passenger-seat, and it’s powered by Lycoming’s popular four-cylinder HIO-360-D1A engine.
Modern-day Schweizer helicopters are still being produced in Fort Worth, Texas, after an extensive production history that included being purchased and operated by Sikorsky until 2018. But this 1966 model has the added charm of a retro vibe and a Hollywood moment. For information on pricing, you can contact the seller at HeliTrader.
