Airbus Scores Record Sales for Air Medical Helicopters in North America

Airbus Helicopter is maintaining its top position in the air medical market in North America, and the most recent sales figures confirm it.
More than half of the helicopters operated for medical services in North America are an Airbus model, either the H125, the H135, or the H145. The manufacturer reinforced its leading position with the most recent sales, with over 35 new helicopters sold in the area over the past 12 months.
Stat MedEvac and North Memorial Health were some of the first to order new Airbus helicopters this year at the Heli-Expo event. Global Medical Response (GMR) also added two choppers to its Airbus fleet, while Atrium Health ordered three more H135s to enhance its transport services in the Carolinas.
One of the most special purchases came from the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation. The H125 that it bought will be donated to the Hawaii Fire Department, which will use it for emergency medical services but also in search-and-rescue missions. This H125 will be the first Airbus operated by the Hawaii Fire Department.
The H125 is a single-engine helicopter that claims to have the largest cabin in its class, providing comfortable transportation for up to four passengers.
The H135 is one of the most popular choices for helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) around the world. A lightweight twin-engine rotorcraft, the H135 can carry up to six passengers, boasting a 342-nautical miles (393 miles/633 km) range and a top speed of 136 knots (156.5 mph/252 kph).
In addition to these capabilities, the H135 claims to offer the highest safety levels in its class, thanks to the Helionix avionics system.
The Helionix is also available on the H145, a twin-engine model built for higher performance and increased payload. Designed with wide sliding doors and rear clamshell doors, it makes loading and unloading easier and safer.
Beyond the technical specs of each model, the most important thing is that all of these helicopters have saved lives and continue to do so.
