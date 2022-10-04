RAF’s Typhoon and Chinook Play Cops and Robbers Over the Spectacular White Cliffs

Typhoon jets and Chinook helicopters are both used to operating within larger armed forces, so it’s important for them to play nice with each other as well. Seeing these two fly together is not a common sight, especially over such an incredible natural background. The contrast between them is even more striking, and both silhouettes stand out beautifully above the bright white chalk cliffs.
Yesterday was not an ordinary day for Flight Lieutenant Adam ‘Paddy’ O’Hare from 29 Squadron or for Flt Lt Matt ‘Schmitty’ Smyth of 27 Squadron. O’Hare got to fly the RAF Typhoon known as Blackjack, while Smyth joined him as the leader of the RAF Chinook Display Team. The fast jet and the helicopter were the only stars in training that took place over the White Cliffs of Dover, near Beachy Head.
This breathtaking landmark overlooking the English Channel is considered “a symbol of home and wartime defense.” So what better background for the Typhoon and Chinook?
The two practiced playing cops and robbers, as Typhoon pilots must be ready to intercept and engage slow targets such as helicopters, while Chinook pilots must be prepared for the attacks of fast jets by using complex evasion tactics. Each one pretending to be the other’s enemy, the crews had to forget that they are part of the seam team in real life.
This was certainly different from the Bournemouth Air Festival, where they had recently participated. However, that was just a short break. Both of them were operating in various parts of Eastern Europe prior to that, working together with NATO allies.
A multi-role jet, the Typhoon uses its speed to respond as fast as possible to potential threats on UK territory. These could range from suspicious military aircraft getting close to civilian flights seeming to be in trouble. Chinook, on the other hand, is a heavy-duty workhorse ready to provide heavy cargo to the battlefield, as well as transport response teams for medical emergencies.
